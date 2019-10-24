Technology News
loading

Airbnb Bets on Women Hosts, Millennial Travellers for Growth in India

India is one of Airbnb's top three target markets over the long term.

By | Updated: 24 October 2019 18:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airbnb Bets on Women Hosts, Millennial Travellers for Growth in India

Home rental company Airbnb is betting on women in India opening up their homes to travellers, especially millennials, to fuel its growth in the country, a senior company executive told Reuters.

India is one of Airbnb's top three target markets over the long term and it needs to have a significant presence in the country, Chris Lehane, global head of public policy and communications, said in an interview in New Delhi.

"With India having the largest number of millennials, it will eventually have the largest population in the world, a fast growing middle class and will be a fast growing global economic player," said Lehane, referring to those born between the mid 1980s and early 2000s.

While 55 percent of Airbnb's hosts globally are women, in India that number is more than a third and is growing, said Lehane, adding that the company was focusing on women in India to give them an equal chance at participating in the economy.

While Lehane did not share details on growth expectations in the country, he said the company was encouraged by its performance so far - with listings growing 150 percent to 54,000 since 2016 and growth in the number of nights booked doubling.

The company's growth in India has not been limited to the top cities or tourist destinations but is percolating down to smaller cities and even some rural towns, said Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb's country manager.

Bajaj said women in rural India have opened up their homes, taken lessons on hospitality and now welcome guests from all over the world, helping them earn a secondary livelihood.

Valued at $31 billion in its most recent private fundraising round, Airbnb said last month it planned to become a publicly listed company in 2020, marking it out as one of the biggest names considering a stock market float next year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airbnb
Google's Copyright Compensation Issues Will Be Taken to Regulator, French Media Firms Say
Twitter Says Finances Impacted by 'Bugs' That Hit Advertising Revenue
Honor Smartphones
Airbnb Bets on Women Hosts, Millennial Travellers for Growth in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Pictures of Impact Craters on Moon
  2. Google’s New Apps Want to Help You Control Your Smartphone Usage
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  4. Moto G8 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience Coming to Realme Phones
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  9. BSNL to Float Tender for 50,000 4G Sites in November
  10. Apple TV App Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Stick: Here's How to Get It
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple TV App Finally Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Platform: How to Download
  2. Moto G8 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Dedicated Action Cam, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Raccoon Stealer Easy-to-Use Malware Has Infected Thousands of Windows Systems, Gaining Popularity Among Cyber Criminals
  4. Google Pixel 4 XL iFixit Teardown Highlights Repairability Struggles, Pixel 4 Also Disassembled in a Video
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 OxygenOS Open Beta 4 Rollout Begins, Brings New OnePlus Switch App for Easy iPhone Data Transfer
  6. Twitter Says Finances Impacted by 'Bugs' That Hit Advertising Revenue
  7. Airbnb Bets on Women Hosts, Millennial Travellers for Growth in India
  8. Google's Copyright Compensation Issues Will Be Taken to Regulator, French Media Firms Say
  9. Wonder Woman 1984 First Trailer Set to Release on December 8 at Comic Con Experience in Brazil
  10. Airtel Asks Centre to Review Impact of Supreme Court Order on Telcos' Dues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.