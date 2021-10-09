Technology News
loading

White House Proposes Tech 'Bill of Rights' to Limit AI Harms

European regulators have already taken measures to rein in the riskiest AI applications that could threaten people's safety or rights.

By Associated Press | Updated: 9 October 2021 14:17 IST
White House Proposes Tech 'Bill of Rights' to Limit AI Harms

Photo Credit: Reuters

This is one of its clearest steps by the Biden administration to keep AI developments on radar

Highlights
  • The White House has launched a mission to guard against AI
  • It will look at facial recognition and other biometric tools
  • European lawmakers are already seeking to ban biometric mass surveillance

Top science advisers to President Joe Biden are calling for a new “bill of rights" to guard against powerful new artificial intelligence technology.

The White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy on Friday launched a fact-finding mission to look at facial recognition and other biometric tools used to identify people or assess their emotional or mental states and character.

Biden's chief science adviser, Eric Lander, and the deputy director for science and society, Alondra Nelson, also published an opinion piece in Wired magazine detailing the need to develop new safeguards against faulty and harmful uses of AI that can unfairly discriminate against people or violate their privacy.

“Enumerating the rights is just a first step," they wrote. “What might we do to protect them? Possibilities include the federal government refusing to buy software or technology products that fail to respect these rights, requiring federal contractors to use technologies that adhere to this ‘bill of rights,' or adopting new laws and regulations to fill gaps."

This is not the first time the Biden administration has voiced concerns about harmful uses of AI, but it's one of its clearest steps toward doing something about it.

European regulators have already taken measures to rein in the riskiest AI applications that could threaten people's safety or rights. European Parliament lawmakers took a step this week in favour of banning biometric mass surveillance, though none of the bloc's nations are bound to Tuesday's vote that called for new rules blocking law enforcement from scanning facial features in public spaces.

Political leaders in Western democracies have said they want to balance a desire to tap into AI's economic and societal potential while addressing growing concerns about the reliability of tools that can track and profile individuals and make recommendations about who gets access to jobs, loans and educational opportunities.

A federal document filed Friday seeks public comments from AI developers, experts and anyone who has been affected by biometric data collection.

The software trade association BSA, backed by companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and Salesforce, said it welcomed the White House's attention to combating AI bias but is pushing for an approach that would require companies to do their own assessment of the risks of their AI applications and then show how they will mitigate those risks.

“It enables the good that everybody sees in AI but minimises the risk that it's going to lead to discrimination and perpetuate bias," said Aaron Cooper, the group's vice president of global policy.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Joe Biden, Bill of Rights, artificial intelligence, AI, biometric
China Adds Cryptocurrency Mining to 'Negative’ Industries Draft List to Ban Investments

Related Stories

White House Proposes Tech 'Bill of Rights' to Limit AI Harms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  2. Dogecoin Millionaire Continues to HODL, Says Price to Double by Year-End
  3. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  5. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 6 Series
  6. AirPods Pro Firmware Update Brings Conversation Boost Feature: Report
  7. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Go Down in Second Major Outage in a Week
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: Deals, Offers on Apple Products
  9. iPhone Battery Health Percentage Found to Be of No Use
  10. Moto E40 Teased to Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Among Attractions at Tesla 'Giga Fest' in Germany Meant to Woo Critics
  2. White House Proposes Tech 'Bill of Rights' to Limit AI Harms
  3. China Adds Cryptocurrency Mining to 'Negative’ Industries Draft List to Ban Investments
  4. Facebook Bans Sale of Amazon Rainforest Conservation Areas on Its Apps
  5. TCS Tops Profit Estimates on Pandemic-Led Digitisation Demand
  6. Apple-Epic Case: iPhone-Maker Appeals to Overturn Ruling It Was ‘Very Happy’ With
  7. Elon Musk Says He's Dying to Make Supersonic Electric Jets Using VTOL Technology
  8. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Went Down in Second Major Outage in a Week, Company Apologises
  9. Realme GT Neo 2T Launch Teased by Executive, Specifications Tipped Separately
  10. Andrew Yang, American Presidential Hopeful, Speaks Up for Bitcoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com