Technology News
loading

Agency That Handles US President's Communications Suffered Data Breach

Defense Information Systems Agency provides direct telecommunications and IT support for President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, their staff, and the US Secret Service, according to its website.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 February 2020 12:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Agency That Handles US President's Communications Suffered Data Breach

Defense Information Systems Agency provides IT support for the President and Vice President

Highlights
  • Personal data in the network may have been compromised
  • The breach took place between between May and July 2019
  • The agency provides direct IT support for President Donald Trump

The US defence agency responsible for secure White House communications said Social Security numbers and other personal data in its network may have been compromised, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday that was sent to people possibly affected. The letter, dated February 11, 2020, says that between May and July 2019, personal data may have been compromised "in a data breach" of a system hosted by the Defense Information Systems Agency.

The agency provides direct telecommunications and IT support for President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, their staff, and the US Secret Service, according to its website.

It also provides direct support to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior members of the armed forces, and its field offices support US military commanders abroad.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The letter gave few further details. For example, it did not say what part of DISA's network had been breached, nor identify which individuals may have had their data compromised.

The term data breach can have many meanings, from hackers penetrating a network to a supposedly secure server being accidentally exposed to the Internet.

The agency's letter said it had no evidence any personal data possibly taken was misused, but that it was required to notify individuals who may have had data taken.

Pentagon spokesman Chuck Prichard said individuals possibly affected were being offered "information about actions that can be taken to mitigate possible negative impacts" of the breach, as well as free credit monitoring.

DISA, headquartered at Fort Meade in Maryland, employs about 8,000 military and civilians, according to its website. Prichard did not say how many people could have been affected by the breach, saying only that DISA had investigated the incident "and taken appropriate measures to secure the network."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, DISA, Defense Information Systems Agency
Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 Update: Report

Related Stories

Agency That Handles US President's Communications Suffered Data Breach
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  2. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
  4. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  6. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
  7. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  8. Redmi K30 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, With 33W Fast Charging
  9. Realme X Update Brings Jio and Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Agency That Handles US President's Communications Suffered Data Breach
  2. Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 Update: Report
  3. Google Updates Terms in Plain Language After EU Scrutiny
  4. Sheela: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Said to Play Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon Movie From Oscar-Winner
  5. Asus ROG Phone 3 to Come Pre-Installed With Google Stadia
  6. Google Play Removes 600 Android Apps Serving 'Disruptive' Ads
  7. Amid Coronavirus, SAP Shuts India Offices After 2 Employees Hit by H1N1
  8. Google Sued for Collecting School Kids' Personal Data in the US
  9. LG V60 ThinQ Render Surfaces Online With Key Specifications Ahead of Launch
  10. T-Mobile, Sprint Amend Merger Terms, SoftBank Takes a Hit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.