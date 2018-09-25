NDTV Gadgets360.com

Adobe, Microsoft, SAP Announce 'Open Data Initiative' to 'Eliminate Silos'

, 25 September 2018
Adobe, Microsoft, SAP Announce 'Open Data Initiative' to 'Eliminate Silos'

Highlights

  • The companies want their clients to get a better overview of the customer
  • They announced Open Data Initiative at a Microsoft conference in Florida
  • It will enhance interoperability, data exchange between their platforms

Business software companies SAP, Microsoft, and Adobe said on Monday they were forming a data alliance that will make it easier for clients running their applications to get a better overview of the customer.

The partners announced the Open Data Initiative at a Microsoft conference in Orlando, Florida, saying it would help break down information silos that make it hard for businesses to make the most of their customer base.

"The core focus of the Open Data Initiative is to eliminate data silos and enable a single view of the customer, helping companies to better govern their data and support privacy and security initiatives," the three said in a joint statement.

The initiative will enhance interoperability and data exchange between their platforms - Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SAP C/4HANA and S/4HANA - through a common model, the partners said.

It comes as a new European data privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), puts a premium on access to customer data given by consent, structurally favouring direct marketing channels over the advertising ecosystem that relies heavily on tracking users online.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

Further reading: Microsoft, Adobe, SAP
Adobe, Microsoft, SAP Announce 'Open Data Initiative' to 'Eliminate Silos'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.