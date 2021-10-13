Adobe Acrobat has added an extension for Google Chrome which allow users to access PDF-editing tools directly through their browsers. The new extension will allow users to view, convert, compress, and sign PDFs on the browser without switching applications. Once the extension is downloaded and installed on the browser, users can share files with others to collect all feedback in one place. People with Adobe Acrobat DC subscription can also convert Web pages into PDF.

The release of Google Chrome extensions was announced via a blog on October 12. With the latest update, opening PDFs using Adobe Acrobat for Chrome works just like an online PDF editor. Users will be able to fill and sign a file or mark up a PDF with comments, highlights, and drawings. Also, they can share a file with others to collect all feedback in one place. The Fill and Sign tool in the Adobe Acrobat extension will entitle users to fill in forms and add signatures free of cost without leaving the browser. The free access also lets users download and print the documents as well.

Users with an Adobe Acrobat Pro DC subscription will get additional tools with the latest update. These include converting a PDF to a Microsoft Word document from the browser, converting Web pages into PDF, preserving the layout, formatting, and links of captured pages.

Acrobat Pro DC subscriptions for individual users are available at Rs. 1,995 for a month. The annual prepaid plan comes at Rs. 1,196 per month, while the annual monthly paid plan also costs Rs. 1,196 per month. Acrobat Standard DC plan is available for Rs. 1,834 for a month. The company charges Rs. 1,037 per month for an annual prepaid plan, and similarly Rs. 1,037 per month for an annual paid monthly plan.