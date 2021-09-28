Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Activision Blizzard, US Employment Watchdog Reach Agreement in Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Case

Activision Blizzard, US Employment Watchdog Reach Agreement in Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Case

Activision committed to create an $18 million (roughly Rs. 130 crores) fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 September 2021 09:51 IST
Activision Blizzard, US Employment Watchdog Reach Agreement in Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Case

Activision Blizzard said it is appointing a third-party consultant for oversight

Highlights
  • Activision Blizzard said that it was continuing to work with regulators
  • Third-party consultants's findings will be regularly reported to board
  • Company failed to take corrective measures on sexual harassment complaint

Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Monday they had reached an agreement to settle claims over sexual harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace.

Under the agreement, Activision committed to create an $18 million (roughly Rs. 130 crores) fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants, the owner of Call of Duty and Candy Crush franchises said in a statement.

The EEOC, which has been investigating allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation at Activision for three years, found that the company failed to take corrective and preventive measures on sexual harassment complaints, according to a filing in the US District Court of the Central District of California.

Activision Blizzard said it is appointing a third-party consultant for oversight and a review of the company's practices. Its findings will be regularly reported to the board of directors as well as the Commission, it said.

"There is no place anywhere at our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind, and I am grateful to the employees who bravely shared their experiences," Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in the statement.

"I am sorry that anyone had to experience inappropriate conduct, and I remain unwavering in my commitment to make Activision Blizzard one of the world's most inclusive, respected, and respectful workplaces," he said.

Last week, the company said that it was continuing to work with regulators on addressing and resolving the workplace complaints it has received.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Activision Blizzard
Google's Confidentiality Request Accepted by CCI, Regulator Denies Allegations of Leaking Report to Media

Related Stories

Activision Blizzard, US Employment Watchdog Reach Agreement in Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Case
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to Launch in India Today: Here's What to Expect
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  4. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Debut in India
  5. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India
  10. Poco C31 Smartphone Is Launching in India on September 30
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Failed TikTok Deal 'Strangest Thing I've Worked On'
  2. Activision Blizzard, US Employment Watchdog Reach Agreement in Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Case
  3. Google's Confidentiality Request Accepted by CCI, Regulator Denies Allegations of Leaking Report to Media
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC to Launch in India Today: Here's What to Expect
  5. Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2 TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Oppo A95 4G Specifications to Include Triple Rear Cameras, Android 11, Suggest Alleged Certification Listings
  7. iPhone 13 ‘Unlock With Apple Watch’ Issue to Be Fixed, Third-Party Apps Currently Capped at 60Hz
  8. Instagram Kids App for Children Under 13 Paused After Criticism
  9. Google Slams Antitrust Regulators for Ignoring Apple After Being Fined Over Its Android Dominance
  10. iPhone 13 Deliveries Delayed Due to Supply Chain Woes, Strong Demand: Analysts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com