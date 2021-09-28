Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Monday they had reached an agreement to settle claims over sexual harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace.

Under the agreement, Activision committed to create an $18 million (roughly Rs. 130 crores) fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants, the owner of Call of Duty and Candy Crush franchises said in a statement.

The EEOC, which has been investigating allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation at Activision for three years, found that the company failed to take corrective and preventive measures on sexual harassment complaints, according to a filing in the US District Court of the Central District of California.

Activision Blizzard said it is appointing a third-party consultant for oversight and a review of the company's practices. Its findings will be regularly reported to the board of directors as well as the Commission, it said.

"There is no place anywhere at our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind, and I am grateful to the employees who bravely shared their experiences," Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in the statement.

"I am sorry that anyone had to experience inappropriate conduct, and I remain unwavering in my commitment to make Activision Blizzard one of the world's most inclusive, respected, and respectful workplaces," he said.

Last week, the company said that it was continuing to work with regulators on addressing and resolving the workplace complaints it has received.

