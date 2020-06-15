In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre “AarogyaPath” is India's web-based solution for the healthcare supply chain portal , to provide real-time availability of critical healthcare supplies for manufacturers, suppliers, and customers. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) launched the portal on June 12.

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the integrated public platform can help customers in tackling a number of routinely experienced issues like dependence on limited suppliers, time-consuming processes to identify good quality products, limited access to suppliers etc.

It will also help the manufacturers and suppliers to reach customers efficiently like nearby pathological laboratories, medical stores, hospitals, etc.

CSIR is expecting the portal to fill a critical gap in last-mile delivery of patient care within India through improved availability and affordability of healthcare supplies.

It will also create opportunities for business expansion due to an expanded slate of buyers and visibility of new requirements for products.

As per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry, India has witnessed 11,502 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 3,32,424 in the country so far.