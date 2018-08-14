NDTV Gadgets360.com

11-Year-Old Boy Hacks Into Replica US Vote Website in Minutes

, 14 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
11-Year-Old Boy Hacks Into Replica US Vote Website in Minutes

An 11-year-old boy managed to hack into a replica of Florida's election results website in 10 minutes and change names and tallies during a hackers convention, organisers said, stoking concerns about security ahead of nationwide votes.

The boy was the quickest of 35 children, ages 6 to 17, who all eventually hacked into copies of the websites of six swing states during the three-day Def Con security convention over the weekend, the event said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The event was meant to test the strength of US election infrastructure and details of the vulnerabilities would be passed onto the states, it added.

The National Association of Secretaries of State - who are responsible for tallying votes - said it welcomed the convention's efforts. But it said the actual systems used by states would have additional protections.

"It would be extremely difficult to replicate these systems since many states utilise unique networks and custom-built databases with new and updated security protocols," the association said.

The hacking demonstration came as concerns swirl about election system vulnerabilities before mid-term state and federal elections.

US President Donald Trump's national security team warned two weeks ago that Russia had launched "pervasive" efforts to interfere in the November polls.

Participants at the convention changed party names and added as many as 12 billion votes to candidates, the event said.

"Candidate names were changed to 'Bob Da Builder' and 'Richard Nixon's head'," the convention tweeted.

The convention linked to what it said was the Twitter account of the winning boy - named there as Emmett Brewer from Austin, Texas.

A screenshot posted on the account showed he had managed to change the name of the winning candidate on the replica Florida website to his own and gave himself billions of votes.

The convention's "Voting Village" also aimed to expose security issues in other systems such as digital poll books and memory-card readers.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US, US Elections, Def Con
Xiaomi's Poco F1 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of August 22 India Launch, Specs Tipped
BSNL Postpaid Add-on Plans Offer Up to 30GB of Data per Month
Vivo Nex
11-Year-Old Boy Hacks Into Replica US Vote Website in Minutes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Google Is Tracking You: How to Stop It and Delete Past Location Data
  2. Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus With Fingerprint Sensor, 8,620mAh Battery Launched
  3. Airtel Customers Entitled to Free Rs. 51 Amazon Pay Digital Gift Card
  4. Xiaomi Mi 8 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Now Official
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Will Not Be First Phone With 5G Support, Confirms CEO
  6. Intel's 9th Generation Processors to Debut on October 1: Report
  7. Jio Phone 2 to Be Available on August 16 via Flash Sale
  8. Asus ZenBook UX580GE Review
  9. eBay India No Longer Taking Orders, Shuts Down Operations
  10. This Is How CBSE Plans to Prevent Exam Question Paper Leaks in the Future
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.