Technology News
loading

1-in-3 Computers Dealing With Biometric Data Face Hacking Attempts: Kaspersky

Kespersky says Internet is the main source of threats for biometric data processing systems.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 16:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
1-in-3 Computers Dealing With Biometric Data Face Hacking Attempts: Kaspersky

Biometric authentication systems have proved to have significant generic drawbacks

Highlights
  • A significant number of conventional malware samples were blocked
  • Existing situation with biometric data security is critical: Kaspersky
  • Internet main source of threats for biometric data processing systems

One in three computers (37 percent) engaged in collecting biometric data globally faced hacking attempts in the third quarter of this year, a new report said on Friday. The devices -- servers and workstations -- use to collect, process and store biometric data (such as fingerprints, hand geometry, face, voice and iris templates). Overall, a significant number of conventional malware samples were blocked, including modern remote-access Trojans (5.4 percent), malware used in phishing attacks (5.1 percent), ransomware (1.9 percent), and Trojan bankers (1.5 percent), said the team from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky ICS CERT.

"The existing situation with biometric data security is critical and needs to be brought to the attention of industry and government regulators, the community of information security experts, and the general public," said Kirill Kruglov, senior security expert, Kaspersky ICS CERT.

An analysis of threat sources showed that the Internet is the main source of threats for biometric data processing systems -- threats with this source were blocked on 14.4 percent of all biometric data processing systems.

This category includes threats blocked on malicious and phishing websites, along with web-based email services.

"Though we believe our customers are cautious, we need to emphasise that infection caused by the malware we detected and prevented could have negatively affected the integrity and confidentiality of biometric processing systems," Kruglov added.

Threats blocked in email clients were ranked third (6.1 percent -- in most cases these were typical phishing emails (fake messages on the delivery of goods and services, the payment of invoices, etc.) containing links to malicious websites or attached office documents with malware.

Like many other technologies that have lately been rapidly evolving, biometric authentication systems have proved to have significant generic drawbacks.

"The key shortcomings of biometric authentication technologies are usually caused by information security issues," said the report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kaspersky
Apple Buys UK-Based Startup Spectral Edge, Tech That Could Be Used to Improve iPhone Photography
Traders Protest Government 'Collusion' With Amazon, Flipkart
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

1-in-3 Computers Dealing With Biometric Data Face Hacking Attempts: Kaspersky
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. For Gamers in India, YouTube Is the Ultimate Live Streaming Platform
  2. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  6. NASA Finds Water Ice Deposits Just Below the Surface of Mars
  7. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Confirmed to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC
  9. Airtel Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Broadband Customers
  10. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
#Latest Stories
  1. Traders Protest Government 'Collusion' With Amazon, Flipkart
  2. 1-in-3 Computers Dealing With Biometric Data Face Hacking Attempts: Kaspersky
  3. Apple Buys UK-Based Startup Spectral Edge, Tech That Could Be Used to Improve iPhone Photography
  4. Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set-Top Box Leaked, Rumoured to Debut on December 16
  5. NASA Selects a Sample Collection Site on Asteroid Bennu
  6. Large Asteroid to Fly By Earth Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know
  7. NASA Finds Shallow Deposits of Water Ice on Mars That Astronauts Could Reach With a Shovel
  8. Fortnite Finally Gets Split-Screen Support on Consoles, Brings Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Content
  9. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 17 Launch
  10. The Game Awards 2019: All Major Announcements, Including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Godfall
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.