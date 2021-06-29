Technology News
loading

Yarn Helps You Find Short Clips of Movies/ TV Shows from Their Dialogues

Yarn is a search engine for video clips.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 June 2021 16:52 IST
Yarn Helps You Find Short Clips of Movies/ TV Shows from Their Dialogues

Yarn scours thorough a large database to find the movie/ TV show clip you are might be looking for

Highlights
  • Yarn made by ex-MIT, longtime friends Chris Butler and Jeffrey Krause
  • It helps you find movie/ TV show clips by searching with their dialogues
  • Yarn app is also available on iOS and Android

We often find ourselves repeating the dialogue of a film or a series in a dramatic fashion and yet completely failing to remember the name of the film. Ānd sometimes, we are thinking of a film but can't remember the dialogue that defines it. If you have ever wanted a repository that could quickly refresh your memory with the minimum effort, a new platform has been launched that gives you a way to search for dialogues or movie names using whatever little you can remember about them.

You can simply search by phrases or words on this website and it will show you short clips from movies and TV series that used them. For example, you remember Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson saying, “You cannot handle the truth" to Tom Cruise but don't remember the movie's name. What do you do in such a scenario? One way would be to waste a lot of time hopelessly trying to recall the name or Googling all sorts of things. The other would be to immediately visit Yarn and search the phrase.

Once you enter the phrase “You cannot handle the truth”, the search bar will take you to this page with possible results matching your query. Among the results, you will find the video from the 1992 courtroom drama, A Few Good Men, with the clip of Jack Nicholson saying the line.

On the desktop site, there is an option to share the clip on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, or simply as a text message with your friends to add that extra punch (and hopefully some colour) to your conversations. Yarn is also available as a mobile phone app on Apple's App Store and Google Play store and iOS and Android devices, respectively.

According to a TechCrunch report, the creators of Yarn are ex-MIT and longtime friends, Chris Butler and Jeffrey Krause.

The creators say that they want Yarn to be “a go-to resource for video search”. Krause adds that yarn is similar to an image search engine but for video clips.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yarn app, movie dialogues, video clips
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Launch on July 27
Yarn Helps You Find Short Clips of Movies/ TV Shows from Their Dialogues
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  2. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  3. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  4. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
  5. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. Windows 11 May Roll Out in October, Insider Preview Available for Testing
  7. Jio Introduces Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data
  8. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  9. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Nothing to Launch Its TWS Earbuds on July 27
  10. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell UltraSharp Webcam for 4K Video Conferencing With AI-Based Auto-Framing Launched in India
  2. Nikon Z FC Mirrorless Camera With a Retro Design, Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) Lens Launched in India
  3. Amazon Day Is a New Delivery Option for Prime Members to Get Weekly Deliveries on a Designated Day
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Come With Larger Battery as S7 Processor Takes Less Space: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Renders Surface, August 11 Launch and Colour Options Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pricing Tipped, Could Cost the Same as Galaxy Buds Live, Beats Studio Buds
  7. LinkedIn Suffers Massive Data Breach, Personal Details of 92 Percent Users Being Sold Online: Report
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Launch on July 27
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Camera Details Tipped: Triple Rear Camera Setup With 64-Megapixel Main Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com