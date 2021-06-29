We often find ourselves repeating the dialogue of a film or a series in a dramatic fashion and yet completely failing to remember the name of the film. Ānd sometimes, we are thinking of a film but can't remember the dialogue that defines it. If you have ever wanted a repository that could quickly refresh your memory with the minimum effort, a new platform has been launched that gives you a way to search for dialogues or movie names using whatever little you can remember about them.

You can simply search by phrases or words on this website and it will show you short clips from movies and TV series that used them. For example, you remember Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson saying, “You cannot handle the truth" to Tom Cruise but don't remember the movie's name. What do you do in such a scenario? One way would be to waste a lot of time hopelessly trying to recall the name or Googling all sorts of things. The other would be to immediately visit Yarn and search the phrase.

Once you enter the phrase “You cannot handle the truth”, the search bar will take you to this page with possible results matching your query. Among the results, you will find the video from the 1992 courtroom drama, A Few Good Men, with the clip of Jack Nicholson saying the line.

On the desktop site, there is an option to share the clip on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, or simply as a text message with your friends to add that extra punch (and hopefully some colour) to your conversations. Yarn is also available as a mobile phone app on Apple's App Store and Google Play store and iOS and Android devices, respectively.

According to a TechCrunch report, the creators of Yarn are ex-MIT and longtime friends, Chris Butler and Jeffrey Krause.

The creators say that they want Yarn to be “a go-to resource for video search”. Krause adds that yarn is similar to an image search engine but for video clips.