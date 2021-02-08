Technology News
loading

What Is Bitcoin, How to Invest: A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India

While this seems to be a good time to invest in Bitcoin, it is more important that you find the right places to make this investment.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 8 February 2021 22:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
What Is Bitcoin, How to Invest: A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India

It is better to use an exchange that allows its users to also withdraw their Bitcoins to personal wallet

Highlights
  • You can buy Bitcoin from exchanges like Coinshare, Unocoin, or BuyUCoin
  • You can even store your Bitcoin on Paypal now
  • Bitcoin is a highly volatile investment with a risk factor involved

Bitcoin is still a confusing idea for many people, but its surging value through the last few months has gotten everyone paying attention again. The value of Bitcoin soared as high as $40,000 (roughly Rs. 29.2 lakhs). However it still remains volatile, and on January 11, we saw Bitcoin sliding 26 percent in its biggest plunge since March 2020. Although Bitcoin can seem like a great investment, it's important to do your research before you take the plunge. Experienced investors who know what they're doing won't need to be told this, but for beginners, it can be quite risky.

It is necessary that you find the right places to make this investment and understand the legal and tax implications regarding investing in Bitcoin, before you start investing. We can't give you legal advice but here's what we've been able to learn, to get you started in Bitcoin.

How Can I Buy Bitcoins in India?

In India, you can buy Bitcoin from several online exchanges like BuyUCoin, Coinshare, Unocoin etc. Unocoin is an Indian-based exchange. Online exchanges like these will allow you to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoins. You can also do person to person Bitcoin trading using LocalBitcoins — it uses escrow protection to keep the transaction secure.

It is generally better to use an exchange that allows its users to also withdraw their Bitcoins to their own personal wallet for safe keeping — there are exchanges that do not allow for this.
And it goes without saying, but let's say it anyway — when creating an account on online exchanges, it is important to use safe Internet practices like using two-factor authentication and unique and strong password.

Most Indian exchanges also have a KYC (Know Your Customer) requirement. This process involves verifying your identity using your government-issued ID cards like an address proof, PAN card, and your bank account details.

Once you place an order, you can purchase Bitcoin using digital payment methods. Money from your bank accounts can be transferred using NEFT, RTGS, debit or credit card. One Bitcoin is valued at $35,563 (roughly Rs. 26 lakhs) as of today, but you don't need to buy a whole coin to start your Bitcoin investment. You can start your Bitcoin investment by chipping in as low as Rs. 500.

Is it legal to buy Bitcoins in India?

In 2018, the RBI barred regulated entities (such as banks) from dealing with Bitcoin. This threw the market into a tailspin. Later in the year, the Supreme Court also backed this decision. However, last year, the SC overturned the ban. While holding Bitcoin was never made illegal, the SC decision means that companies in this space can do business more easily.

Online tax service Cleartax also noted that there are no rules, regulations, or guideline in places for resolving disputes that could arise while dealing with Bitcoins. This amplifies the risk factor while dealing with the cryptocurrency in India. However, it is legal to buy and sell Bitcoin in India.

How do I ensure that my Bitcoin is stored safely?

After buying Bitcoins, you have to ensure that you store it safely. These are typically stored in Bitcoin wallets — which can be offline storage like a USB drive, called cold wallets, but there are also online wallets you can use including, most recently, PayPal, which are called hot wallets.

Even Bitcoin wallets have faced multiple hacks in the past, which is why many people prefer to keep at least part of their investment in a cold wallet.

What are the taxes I should be concerned about if I own Bitcoins?

There is still a lack of clarity on the tax front on Bitcoin investment in India. According to CoinDesk, a digital currency news site, India-based investors may soon have to pay taxes on returns earned from Bitcoin investments.

With the soaring value of Bitcoins, income for selling Bitcoin is taxed at 30 percent tax on cryptocurrency gains for short term investments around 20 percent for long-term investments. However, as long as you don't sell the Bitcoin, you don't have to pay money simply because its value went up.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Bitcoin investment in India, BuyUCoin, Coinshare, Unocoin
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Hitman 3 Release Date, System Requirements, Locations, Review, Gameplay, and More
Asus ZenBook Duo (2021) UX482E Dual Screen Laptop First Impressions

Related Stories

What Is Bitcoin, How to Invest: A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple May Discontinue iPhone 12 mini Production Due to Weak Demand
  2. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  3. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Titan Launches Three TraQ Fitness-Focussed Smartwatches in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Receives US FCC Certification
  6. Poco M3 Review: Good Performance for the Price
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Teased, Company Asks Fans to Choose Box Design
  8. Samsung Galaxy A12 Tipped to Launch in India Next Week
  9. Watch the New Trailer for F9, the Next Fast & Furious Movie
  10. A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  2. Titan TraQ Lite, Titan TraQ Cardio, Titan TraQ Triathlon Smartwatches Launched in India
  3. Realme Narzo 30 India Launch Teased, Company Asks Fans to Choose Box Design
  4. Future-Reliance Deal: Delhi High Court Stays Direction to Maintain Status Quo
  5. Infinix Smart 5 India Launch Date Set for February 11, to Feature Dual Rear Cameras and 6.82-Inch Display
  6. Redmi K40 Teased to Come With ‘Smallest’ Selfie Camera Hole, Stereo Speakers, and ‘Great’ Battery Life
  7. Realme Race Alleged TENAA Listing Shows Hole-Punch Cutout Display, BIS Listing Tips Imminent India Launch
  8. Mi Mix 4 Smartphone Launch Confirmed, Xiaomi Expected to Launch New Tablet as Well This Year
  9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Launch: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Testing Feature to Mute Videos Before Sharing: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com