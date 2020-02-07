Valentine's Day 2020 is just around the corner and if you're looking to buy a sensible gift for your loved one this year, you've landed on the right page. While Valentine's Day falls on February 14, Valentine's week celebrations begin almost a week earlier. If you're planning to buy a Valentine's Day gift, especially online, you should do it this weekend itself so that you have enough time for the gift to get shipped before Valentine's Day. In this guide, we'll tell you about some of the best tech products you can gift to your loved one.

Valentine's Day 2020 - Best tech gift ideas for your loved ones

Amazon Kindle 10th Generation

If your significant other loves to read and is mostly on the move, they'll love an ebook reader. When it comes to ebooks, there's hardly anything other to recommend than a new Kindle ebook reader. The all-new 10th generation Kindle comes with a built-in light and is priced well below Rs. 10,000. Even if your loved one doesn't like to read much, a Kindle might turn them.

Price: Rs. 7,999

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm

Apple now sells a large number of Watch models in India. If you're having trouble picking, simply ask yourself - how much are you willing to spend? And then, which features are essential to you? The Apple Watch Series 3 doesn't come with the ECG monitoring app but it's swim-proof and still works well. It's easily available at a price point of Rs. 21,000 online and you may even get it for slightly cheaper offline. As for its gifting value, the Apple Watch is a perfect Valentine's Day gift.

Price: Rs. 20,900(MRP Rs. 28,900)

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch

While the Apple Watch rules the smartwatch industry globally, you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a decent fitness-oriented smartwatch that looks good too. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs a decent set of features at a price that's just below the Rs. 15,000 mark. Fitbit Versa 2 can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep, set reminders and alarms, control smart home products, and more. Also, your loved one will have one less excuse to turn up late for a date.

Price: Rs. 14,388 (MRP Rs. 23,999)

AmazonBasics 5-way headphone splitter

If you love to watch movies together, probably on a laptop, you'll definitely need this one. The AmazonBasics 5-way headphone splitter lets you share a single 3.5mm headphone jack multiple ways. It comes with a 1-year limited warranty and comes with an auxiliary cable in the box. You can pick from multiple colours.

Price: Rs. 279 (MRP Rs. 985)

Apple AirPods

We love our AirPods, and your loved one will love you, even more, when you buy them a pair. If you don't want to spend an awful lot of money on the AirPods Pro, the regular AirPods are still a decent option in case your loved one doesn't need active noise cancellation. AirPods are easy to set up and just work like magic. If your loved one already uses a bunch of Apple products, these will integrate seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,900)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

Sony's popular WH-1000XM3 headphones are a great pair of wireless headphones that comes with active noise cancellation, perfect if your loved one loves to travel. The headphones promise up to 30 hours of battery life on a full charge and come with Amazon Alexa integration. They're currently selling at a discounted price similar to the one we've seen during earlier promotional sales on Amazon India.

Price: Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera

In the age of smartphones, who buys a camera? But the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is more like a camera toy. It's fun, easy-to-use, and makes a great gift for a loved one on Valentine's Day. Priced just under Rs. 4,000, you end up with a great overall package. It comes with a new selfie mirror and close-up lens attachment and a built-in flash.

Price: Rs. 3,699 (MRP Rs. 5,530)

Nord VPN subscription

Privacy is more important now than ever. Secure your loved one's online privacy by buying them a VPN subscription this Valentine's Day. A VPN service lets users mask their online activities so that no one can snoop on them while they're online. It also lets one access websites and services that are geo-restricted. Moreover, most popular VPN providers like Nord VPN offer support for multiple devices so you can actually share an account with your loved one.

Price: Rs. 6,100 for 1 year subscription

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.