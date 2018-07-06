Two-time World Cup champions Uruguay will take on 1998 winners France in the first quarter final of FIFA World Cup 2018 on Friday, while five-time champions Brazil take on the super-talented Belgium side in the second quarter final later in the day. The Uruguay vs France clash is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm IST while the Brazil vs Belgium match starts at 11:30pm IST. Like the rest of the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches, you are spoilt for choices if you want to stream the Uruguay vs France match online for free or a small fee.

Uruguay vs France live stream on SonyLiv and ESPN

FIFA World Cup 2018 has entered the quarter finals stage and Friday is the day of two mouth-watering clases. If you are in India, you can watch a live stream of the Uruguay vs France FIFA World Cup 2018 via multiple websites and apps. The easiest way is to head over to Sony Liv, the official home of the FIFA World Cup 2018 broadcast in India. You can watch a delayed stream of the Uruguay vs France match for free on the SonyLiv website or apps, even if you are not a premium subscriber. A delayed stream of the World Cup matches is also available on ESPN.in. Sony-ESPN are, of course, broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2018 on TV in India.

A stream that has even a slight delay can never match the fun and excitement of watching a sporting event live. So, you can sign up for SonyLiv premium via the website or app to get a live stream of the Uruguay vs France World Cup match. A SonyLiv premium subscription costs Rs. 99 per month, with 3-month and 6-month subscriptions available at Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 respectively. An annual SonyLiv premium subscription is also available at Rs. 499. Needless to say, you can use any of the premium plans to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 matches and even other content like the ongoing India tour of England without any delays in the live stream.

Uruguay vs France live stream on Airtel TV and Jio TV

Telcos are busy doling out freebies in a bid to retain customers and one of them is access to live streams of sporting events, be it IPL or the likes of FIFA World Cup 2018. A live stream of the Uruguay vs France match will also be available via the Airtel TV and Jio TV apps to subscribers of Airtel and Reliance Jio respectively. You can download these apps via Google Play and Apple's App Store and stay on top of the World Cup action.

If you are a Tata Sky subscriber, you should also be able to watch the FIA World Cup 2018 matches via the Tata Sky website or via the Tata Sky app.

If you are outside India, here's how you can watch Uruguay vs France and other World Cup 2018 matches online.

How to watch Uruguay vs France online in Asia

Afghanistan: Ariana TV (TV only)

Bahrain: beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: Sony Pictures Networks India

Bhutan: Sony Pictures Networks India

Brunei: Astro

Cambodia: Cambodia Television Network (CTN)

China PR: China Central Television (CCTV), Youku

Chinese Taipei: ELTA

Hong Kong: Now TV, ViuTV

Indonesia: Trans TV, Usee TV

Iran: beIN Sports Connect

Iraq: beIN Sports Connect

Japan: NHK, Nippon TV, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo, TBS

Jordan: beIN Sports Connect

DPR Korea: KBS, MBC

Korea Republic: KBS, MBC

Kuwait: beIN Sports Connect

Kyrgyzstan: Saran Media has the rights. Channels or websites unknown.

Laos: TVLAO CO. LTD.

Lebanon: beIN Sports Connect

Macau: TDM

Malaysia: Astro

Maldives: Sony Pictures Networks India

Mongolia: NTV, MNB

Myanmar: Daruma Pte Ltd

Nepal: Sony Pictures Networks India

Oman: beIN Sports Connect

Pakistan: Sony Pictures Networks India

Palenstine: beIN Sports Connect

Philippines: ABS - CBN Broadcasting Corporation

Qatar: beIN Sports Connect

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports Connect

Singapore: StarHub, Mediacorp

Sri Lanka: Sony Pictures Networks India

Syria: beIN Sports Connect

Tajikistan: Saran Media has the rights and Match TV appears to be the channel broadcasting.

Thailand: True Visions Group

Timor Leste: ETO-TELCO, LDA

Turkmenistan: Saran Media has the rights. Channels or websites unknown.

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Connect

Uzbekistan: Uzreport TV; Saran Media also has the rights so check Match TV

Yemen: beIN Sports Connect

How to watch Uruguay vs France online in Europe

Albania: Radiotelevisioni Shqiptar

Andorra: beIN Sports France, TF1

Armenia: Public Television & Radio Armenia

Austria: Oesterreichischer Rundfunk

Azerbaijan: Ictimai

Belarus: Belaruskaja Tele-Radio Companija

Belgium: RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT

Channel Islands: BBC, ITV

Croatia: HRT

Cyprus: Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation

Czech Republic: Ceska Televize

Denmark: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV

Estonia: Eesti Rahvusringhääling

Faroe Islands: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV

Finland: Yleisradio OY

France: beIN Sports France, TF1

Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcasting

Germany: ARD, ZDF

Greece: ERT S.A.

Greenland: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV

Hungary: Magyar Televizio

Iceland: RUV

Ireland: RTE

Isle of Man: BBC, ITV

Israel: IPBC

Italy: Mediaset Italy

Kazakhstan: Qazaqstan

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: Latvijas Televizija

Liechtenstein: SRG SSR

Lithuania: Lietuvos Radijas Ir Televizija

Luxembourg: Canaal Digital (according to this, FIFA website doesn’t mention any details)

Macedonia FYR: Macedonian Radio and Television

Malta: Public Broadcasting Services Ltd. (PBS)

Moldova: Teleradio Moldova

Monaco: beIN Sports France, TF1

Montenegro: RTCG - Radio Televizija Crne Gore

Netherlands: Nederlandse Omroep Stichting

Norway: TV2, NRK

Poland: Telewizja Polska

Portugal: Radio e Televisao de Portugal, SIC, Sport TV Portugal

Romania: Televiziunea Romana

Russia: JSC Channel One Russia, Match TV, Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company

San Marino: Mediaset Italy

Serbia: Radiotelevizija Srbije

Slovakia: Radio and Television Slovakia

Slovenia: Radiotelevizija Slovenija

Spain: Mediaset España

Sweden: TV4

Switzerland: SRG SSR

Turkey: Turkiye Radyo-Televizyon Kurumu

Ukraine: UAPBC (although the Ukranian broadcaster owns rights, it may not broadcast the World Cup), NTN, Inter TV Channel

United Kingdom: BBC, ITV

Vatican City: Mediaset Italy

How to watch Uruguay vs France online in Australia and Oceania

American Samoa: Fox Sports, Telemundo

Australia: SBS, Optus

Cook Islands: Fiji TV

Fiji: Fiji TV

French Polynesia: beIN Sports France, TF1

Kiribati: Fiji TV

Micronesia: Fiji TV

Nauru: Fiji TV

New Caledonia: beIN Sports France, TF1

New Zealand: Sky

Niue: Fiji TV

Palau: Fiji TV

Papua New Guinea: Fiji TV, EMTV

Samoa: Fiji TV

Solomon Islands: Fiji TV, TTV

Tonga: Fiji TV

Tuvalu: Fiji TV

Vanuatu: Fiji TV

How to watch Uruguay vs France online in Africa

Algeria: beIN Sports Connect

Angola: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Benin: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Botswana: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Burkina Faso: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Burundi: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Cameroon: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes Cape Verde: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Central African Republic: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Chad: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Comoros: beIN Sports Connect

Congo Brazzaville: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Cote d’Ivoire: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Democratic Republic of Congo: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Djibouti: beIN Sports Connect

Egypt: beIN Sports Connect

Equatorial Guinea: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Eritrea: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Ethiopia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Gabon: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Gambia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Ghana: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Guinea Bissau: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Guinea Conakry: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Kenya: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Lesotho: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Liberia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Libya: beIN Sports Connect

Madagascar: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Malawi: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Mali: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Mauritania: beIN Sports Connect

Mauritius: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Morocco: beIN Sports Connect

Mozambique: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Namibia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Niger: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Nigeria: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Reunion: beIN Sports France, TF1

Rwanda: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Sao Tome and Principe: Econet, Supersport

Senegal: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Seychelles: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Sierra Leone: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Somalia: beIN Sports Connect

South Africa: SABC, Supersport, StarTimes

South Sudan: beIN Sports Connect

Sudan: beIN Sports Connect

Swaziland (now known as Eswatini): Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Tanzania: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Togo: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Tunisia: beIN Sports Connect

Uganda: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Zambia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Zimbabwe: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

How to watch Uruguay vs France online in North and South America

Antigua and Barbuda: DirecTV Latin America

Anguilla: DirecTV Latin America

Argentina: DirecTV Latin America, Radio y Televisión Argentina S.E., TRISA

Aruba: DirecTV Latin America

Bahamas: ZNS, DirecTV Latin America

Barbados: DirecTV Latin America

Belize: DirecTV Latin America

Bermuda: DirecTV Latin America, Bermuda Broadcasting Corp

Bolivia: Bolivia Red Unitel, DirecTV Latin America, Red Uno de Bolivia

Brazil: Globosat (SporTV)

British Virgin Islands: DirecTV Latin America

Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS

Cayman Islands: DirecTV Latin America

Chile: Canal 13, DirecTV Latin America, Televisión Nacional de Chile, Mega, Telefonica Moviles Chile

Colombia: DirecTV Latin America, RCN Televisión, Caracol Television, S.A.

Costa Rica: Teletica, Sky Costa Rica, Telefonica Centro America, S.A.

Cuba: Cuban TV - ICRT

Curaçao: DirecTV Latin America, Jachmin Pinedo Productions

Dominica: DirecTV Latin America

Dominican Republic: DirecTV Latin America

Ecuador: DirecTV Latin America, RTS

El Salvador: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky El Salvador, Telecorporacion Salvadorena Inc.

Granada: DirecTV Latin America

Guatemala: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky Guatemala, TV Azteca Guatemala

Guadeloupe: beIN Sports France, TF1

Guyana: DirecTV Latin America

Haiti: DirecTV Latin America

Honduras: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky Honduras, Canal 5

Jamaica: DirecTV Latin America, Television Jamaica

Martinique: beIN Sports France, TF1

Montserrat: DirecTV Latin America

Mexico: Televisa, Blue to Go, Azteca Deportes

Nicaragua: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Canal 2, Sky Nicaragua

Panama: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., TVN, Canal 4

Paraguay: DirecTV Latin America

Peru: DirecTV Latin America, Canal 2, Panamericana Television

Puerto Rico: Fox Sports, Telemundo

Saint Kitts and Nevis: DirecTV Latin America

Saint Lucia: DirecTV Latin America

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: DirecTV Latin America

Suriname: DirecTV Latin America, Suriname Cable & Communication Network NV

Trinidad and Tobago: DirecTV Latin America, CNC3

Turks and Caicos Islands: DirecTV Latin America

United States of America: Fox Sports, Telemundo

Uruguay: DirecTV Latin America, Teledoce, Canal 10, Canal 4

US Virgin Islands: DirecTV Latin America

Venezuela: Galaxy Entertainment (DirecTV Venezuela)