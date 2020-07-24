Technology News
loading

20 Years On, Japan Government's Digital Ambitions Still Stuck in Piles of Paper

While Tokyo has made "digital transformation" its main policy plank this year, the switch may not prove so easy.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 July 2020 13:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
20 Years On, Japan Government's Digital Ambitions Still Stuck in Piles of Paper

Photo Credit: Reuters / Toru Hanai

Parliament Building (bottom) is seen in front of office buildings of government ministries in Tokyo

Highlights
  • Lack of digital investment hampered productivity in Japan, analysts say
  • The problem stems from Japan's preference for paper documents
  • Less than 12 percent of administrative work is transacted online in Japan

Two decades after Japan rolled out an ambitious plan to go digital, the COVID-19 crisis has exposed the government's deeply rooted technological shortcomings as ministries remain stuck in a paper-driven culture that experts say is hurting productivity. While Tokyo has made "digital transformation" its main policy plank this year, the switch may not prove so easy as bureaucrats from different ministries still aren't able to hold teleconferences together and little of their administrative work can be done online.

Analysts say the lack of government digitalisation could reduce the incentive for the private sector to go digital in a blow to Japan's efforts to boost productivity.

"Lack of digital investment by the government has hampered productivity and efficiency at the private sector," said Takuya Hoshino, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

In its mid-year policy strategy, the government vowed to accelerate digitalisation of its outdated administration, which has delayed delivery of cash payouts to help citizens weather the pandemic.

Much of the problem stems from Japan's preference for paper documents and seal for approval at government offices.

"Paper documents and seal are still prevalent. Politicians whom I deal with also prefer face-to-face meetings," a government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Adding to its digital troubles is Japan's vertically structured bureaucracy: each ministry as well as local governments, for instance, have developed their own computer systems that aren't compatible with each other.

Currently, each ministry has developed own its LAN network with various vendors, making it difficult to hold teleconference with each other because of differences in their on-line security policy, a Cabinet Office official in charge of IT strategy, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

In Japan, less than 12 percent of administrative work is transacted online, according to Japan Research Institute.

Overall, it could cost the government 323 million (32.3 crore) working hours per year if it doesn't go digital, translating into personnel costs of nearly $8 billion (roughly Rs. 5.98 lakh crores)  a government regulatory reform panel estimated in a report released in July last year.

The digital drawbacks give the lie to Japan's image as one of the world's leading high-tech nations - in fact, the world's third-biggest economy ranked 23rd among 63 countries, lagging behind some Asian nations like Singapore, South Korea and China in a survey by Swiss think tank IMD on digital competitiveness.

The last OECD Digital Economy Outlook put Japan at the lowest rank among 31 countries in on-line procedures, with just 5.4 percent of citizens utilising digital applications at public offices, way below Denmark, Estonia and Iceland at around 70 percent.

Seiji Kihara, a former Ministry of Finance official who now serves as ruling party's deputy policy chief, said young bureaucrats were running around with a pile of documents seeking bosses' seal for approval when he was there twenty years ago.

"They are doing pretty much the same now."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Japan, Digital economy, Digitisation
iPhone 12 5.4-Inch Model Suggested by iOS 14 Developer Beta 3 Display Zoom Feature

Related Stories

20 Years On, Japan Government's Digital Ambitions Still Stuck in Piles of Paper
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Begins Making ‘Top-of-the-Line’ iPhone 11 in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  4. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 9 Review
  6. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  7. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
  9. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
#Latest Stories
  1. Snokor iRocker TWS Earbuds by Infinix With Up to 4 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth v5.0 Launched in India
  2. Contra Returns Mobile Game May Be Getting a Worldwide Release
  3. Railways to Get Contactless Ticketing With QR Code-Enabled Tickets
  4. Intel 7nm Chip Delay Forces Shift to Using More Outside Factories
  5. Vivo Y51s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 12 5.4-Inch Model Suggested by iOS 14 Developer Beta 3 Display Zoom Feature
  8. Realme V5 Set to Launch on July 27, TENAA Leak Tips Key Specifications
  9. iPhone 11 Now Being Made Locally in India: Piyush Goyal
  10. Facebook Messenger Rooms Large Video Calls Can Now Be Broadcast on Any Profile, Page, Group
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com