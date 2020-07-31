Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas That Won’t Burn A Hole in Your Pocket

While Raksha Bandhan falls on Monday, August 3, the celebrations this time may not exactly be like the ones celebrated in the past, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, that shouldn't stop you from letting your brother or sister know that you love them.

We're celebrating small things with more enthusiasm than ever, as this year has taught us to value every little moment of happiness. We've put together some recommendations of useful and attractive gifts that you can gift to your sibling, without burning a hole in your pocket.

1. Boat Airdopes 441

The recently launched Boat Airdopes 441 is worth gifting this Raksha Bandhan, especially if your sibling loves listening to music. Priced at a reasonable Rs. 2,499, they serve the same purpose as other more expensive models. Boat Airdopes 441 is IPX7 rated for water resistance, which means you can use them for outdoor and fitness activities without worrying about water spoiling them. If your sibling enjoys heavy bass and music to dance/ work out to, the Airdopes will provide an extraordinary experience. Boat Airdopes 441 come in five colours, and we recommend the red for its striking appearance. It comes with a one-year warranty, and can be purchased here.

You can read our full review of Boat Airdopes 441 here and you can also explore other truly wireless earphones we recommend.

2. Kindle Paperwhite (10th gen)

Priced at Rs. 7,999, the Kindle Paperwhite makes for a valuable, useful gift. Books are one of the best gifts to give a loved one, and a lifetime of books is incomparable. This model of the Kindle Paperwhite also has water-resistance and the same screen resolution as the more expensive options.

The Kindle Paperwhite comes with a glare-free display that feels almost as good as actual paper, and the built-in adjustable light allows you to read comfortably no matter what your surroundings are. Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen) has 8GB storage and WiFi. You can buy it here

3. Honor Band 5

The pandemic has forced us to restrict our physical movement, and anxieties about coronavirus have also turned some of us into unexpected bakers. So while that banana bread may be a good way of coping with the lockdown, the Honor Band 5 will ensure that your sibling can always keep a check on their health and wellbeing.

The Honor Band 5 has high utility and is value for money at Rs.2,199. This device has an easy-to-use-UI, also tracks sleep and heart rates, and is swimproof (read: showerproof.) It can be purchased here.

Check out our full review of the product here.

4. Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0

Priced at Rs. 1,999, the Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 comes with 351 pre-loaded evergreen Hindi songs. The nostalgia and memories that some music can carry is perfectly demonstrated in this Carvaan. With most of our working and studying shifted online, this speaker allows you to take a break from digital screens, and instead focus on the music instead.

With over eight fun colour options, you can choose your sibling's favourite colour, although we really love how the Mint Green looks! Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 can be bought here.

5. Mubi Subscription

In a world filled with streaming platforms, Mubi is a unique OTT service that has a curated set of films per month. These movies explore different themes across languages and genre. While a Mubi subscription, priced at Rs. 499 for a month, is slightly more expensive that other OTTs offer, it's definitely worth a purchase. The movies, which range from classic Bollywood to indie films, can be streamed online or even watched offline. It'll be a great way for your sibling to expand their knowledge about the world of movies. The subscription can be purchased here.

If your sibling prefers music over movies, you can always go for a Spotify Premium account, which ensures uninterrupted high-quality streaming of your favourite tracks from across genres. Individual plans start from Rs. 119 per month.

6. Fire TV Stick (with Alexa Voice Remote)

This Fire TV stick that comes with an Alexa-enabled power remote is a great gift for anyone who watches a lot of movies and shows on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and YouTube. The Fire Stick converts transforms your regular TV into a Smart TV, and lets you stream your favourite shows and movies on the big screen.

Movie theatres don't seem to be opening anytime soon, so gift this to your brother or sister to enhance their viewing experiences. It's a great value for money buy at Rs. 3999, that doesn't come with an expiry date. Buy it here.

