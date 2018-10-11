Paytm Mall Maha Cashback Sale - Deals on iPhone, PS4, Xbox, Sony TV, and More

Amazon and Flipkart aren't the only ones running online festive season sales. Paytm Mall is also offering discounts and offers on a large selection of products. While Paytm Mall doesn't offer large flat discounts, it does offer a decent cashback on products which is credited to your Paytm wallet. You can use this cashback to pay for any service that accepts Paytm as a payment option, which is just about anywhere.

Paytm Mall has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent cashback to its credit and debit card users. The offer is valid on purchases above Rs. 3,000 while the cashback is capped at Rs. 2,500. Paytm cashback amount on deals is credited to a customer's wallet within 24 hours of a product getting shipped while the ICICI Bank cashback will be credited within 90 days.

Paytm Mall Cashback Sale: The best deals

We've picked out some of the best offers from Paytm Mall's Maha Cashback offer in smartphones, TVs, and more.

Apple iPhone X 64GB

Paytm Mall is offering a cashback of Rs. 22,000 on the iPhone X 64GB. This brings down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs. 67,358. That's lower than what Flipkart and Amazon are offering currently during their festive season sales. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,500 on the purchase. Paytm is also offering an exchange offer in select cities and a low-cost EMI option.

Price: Rs. 67,358 (effective after cashback)

Apple iPhone XS 64GB

Paytm Mall is selling the new iPhone XS 64GB at an effective price of Rs. 86,497 (MRP Rs. 99,900). Use the coupon code MOBFESTIVE12K to get a cashback of Rs. 12,000 in your Paytm wallet. The same offer was earlier available on the iPhone XS Max but all variants are currently sold out on Paytm. This is a decent deal in case you were looking for a deal on the latest iPhone.

Price: Rs. 86,497 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

Sony PlayStation 4 500GB slim

Sony's PlayStation 4 500GB slim console with free bundled games is now available at an effective price of Rs. 26,649 (MRP Rs. 30,990). Use the coupon code GAME4500 to get a cashback worth Rs. 4,500 in your Paytm wallet. The console ships with Gran Turismo - Sport, Uncharted 4, and Horizon Zero Dawn as free games. Paytm is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option.

Price: Rs. 26,646 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Skullcandy Jib wireless in-ear earphones

The Skullcandy Jib wireless in-ear earphones are down to Rs. 1,599 (MRP Rs. 2,999) with a cashback offer worth Rs. 400. Use the coupon code SOUND20 while checking out to receive the cashback in your Paytm wallet. The Skullcandy Jib wireless earphones claim a battery life of 6 six hours on a full charge. There's an in-line microphone that lets you handle phone calls while you're listening to music on the go.

Price: Rs. 1,599 (effective after cashback)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB console with extra controller

Microsoft's Xbox One S 1TB console is available at an effective price of Rs. 24,435 (MRP Rs. 32,690) on Paytm Mall's Maha Cashback Sale right now. The console ships with a free extra controller and an internal hard drive with 1TB capacity. The Xbox One S supports 4K resolution which means you can view 4K Blu-ray movies and event stream 4K content on Netflix and Amazon Video.

Price: Rs. 24,435 (MRP Rs. 32,690)

Sony 43-inch full HD smart LED TV

Sony's 43-inch full HD smart LED TV is available at Rs. 39,728 (effective after cashback). Use the coupon code LAPP20 to get cashback worth Rs. 9,932 in your Paytm wallet. The Sony 43-inch full HD smart LED TV features a remote with voice search capabilities. The TV includes two HDMI ports and two USB ports. You can connect the TV to the internet using an ethernet connection or Wi-Fi. This seems like a decent option in case you're in the market for a smart LED TV under the Rs. 40,000 price point.

Price: Rs. 39,728 (effective after cashback)

LG Q Stylus Plus

The LG Q Stylus Plus (4GB, 64GB) is available at an effective price of Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 24,000) on Paytm Mall's festive season sale right now. A cashback of Rs. 4,000 will be credited to your Paytm wallet when you use the coupon code MOBFESTIVE4K with your purchase. The LG Q Stylus Plus features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ FullVision display. It comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with wide angle lens. The LG Q Stylus Plus is rated IP68 which makes it water and dust resistant.

Price: Rs. 17,990 (effective after cashback)

