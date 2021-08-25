Technology News
loading

OnlyFans: Doomed by Its Own Porn Ban?

Has OnlyFans doomed itself to failure by banning the very thing it is known for?

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 25 August 2021 14:52 IST
OnlyFans: Doomed by Its Own Porn Ban?

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Since its launch, OnlyFans paid more than $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 33,410 crores) to content creators

Highlights
  • Tumblr banned "adult" posts in 2018
  • Twitter users shared memes predicting a similar demise for OnlyFans
  • OnlyFans cited pressure from bankers and investors for the decision

When the website OnlyFans announced plans to ban sexually explicit content, the Internet was awash with comparisons to another site that famously went down the "family-friendly" route - and promptly lost many of its users.

Tumblr, a blogging site that enjoyed cult status among teens in the early 2010s, banned "adult" posts in 2018, only to suffer an immediate 30 percent drop in visits, according to Internet traffic monitor SimilarWeb.

Bought by Yahoo for $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,170 crores) in 2013, Tumblr had by 2019 sold to a new owner for a comparatively miniscule $3 million (roughly Rs. 22 crores).

Twitter users shared memes predicting a similar demise for OnlyFans, a website with 150 million users - most of whom subscribe to raunchy content, sold directly by the people who make it.

"Tumblr and OnlyFans hanging out after they both banned porn," read one widely-shared tweet, depicting two side-by-side gravestones.

Sex certainly sells. Since launching in 2016, OnlyFans has paid more than $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 33,410 crores) to content creators, who include celebrities like rapper Cardi B and well-known porn stars, but also students and grandparents supplementing their income.

So has the company doomed itself to failure by banning the very thing it is known for?

Prudish payment processors
"This is a bold move from OnlyFans, considering the revenue generated by adult content performers," said Scarlett Woodford, an analyst at Juniper Research who published a study this week on the future of digital adult entertainment.

The UK-based website, which takes a 20 percent cut from performers' revenues, cited pressure from bankers and investors for the decision.

It would not be the first time financial companies have been blamed for what critics say is an unjustified crackdown on sexual expression, and represents the removal of many of the sex workers who turned the site into a success in the first place.

Patreon, another website through which fans can support creators, announced a similar ban on explicit content in 2017 under pressure from banks.

"Credit card companies and financial institutions consider adult entertainment to be a high-risk sector," Woodford explained - not least due to the high rate of transactions that people dispute, claiming they were accidental.

Payment processing firms and investors are also increasingly worried that they could be accused of funding illegal material that makes its way onto sites that allow adult content.

Visa and Mastercard temporarily banned payments to sites owned by porn giant MindGeek last year, over reports that it was hosting non-consensual "revenge porn".

And this month, US lawmakers demanded an investigation into alleged child pornography posted on OnlyFans.

Cooking and yoga
US news site Axios reported last week that "several deep-pocketed firms" had declined to invest in OnlyFans because of the "porn problem".

OnlyFans has yet to specify what will be banned under its new policy from October, although it says nudity will still be allowed.

The "explicit content" ban has been met with deep dismay from sex workers' groups, who said the site offered financial security and a safe working environment to tens of thousands of people during the pandemic.

But a rebrand is already underway, with OnlyFans pitching itself as a site where people might go to subscribe to videos by their favourite chefs or yoga instructors.

Losing its raunchy niche will place OnlyFans in more direct competition with sites like Patreon, Woodford warned.

And it remains to be seen whether mainstream content creators and their fans can be convinced to head there.

Texas-based painter Bria Gladney didn't last on OnlyFans much more than a week. "The audience there is not interested in paintings of trees, if you get my drift," she said.

But OnlyFans has been aggressively recruiting purveyors of wholesome content, from singers to fitness coaches.

"I was absolutely hesitant to create an account," artist and drag queen Chase Ingrande told AFP. "Not because I think pornographic content is a negative thing - I'm just not that kind of creator."

Ingrande posts clips of singing, as well as make-up tutorials - such as how he makes his bushy eyebrows disappear when transforming into his drag alter-ego, Chase Runaway.

Toronto-based fashion stylist Barbara Aleks was also reluctant to join, until OnlyFans persuaded her to open a page by offering to promote it.

"Once they educated me on the platform itself and explained that there's a whole other side to it, I thought I'd give it a try," she said.

"It gives me access to an audience that might not necessarily find me on Instagram or TikTok. And it provides me with an opportunity to share exclusive paid content in the future."

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnlyFans, Tumblr, Patreon
HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop With Up to 17-Hour Battery, 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Related Stories

OnlyFans: Doomed by Its Own Porn Ban?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Add Reactions to Their Messages
  2. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  3. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  6. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 12 5G Bands Launched
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Freedom 251 Maker Arrested for Rs. 200 Crore Dry Fruit Fraud: Report
  9. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS Update
  10. Google Pixel 6 Pro May Come With an In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro Surfaces Online in Official-Looking Renders; Tipped to Come With a 6.5-Inch Curved Display
  2. Redmi True Wireless Earbuds to Launch Alongside Redmi 10 Prime in India on September 3
  3. Xiaomi Prepares Autonomous Driving Expansion as Q2 Revenue Surges 64 Percent
  4. iPhone 13 Series Could Launch on September 17, Next-Gen AirPods on September 30
  5. Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Band With Always-On Display, ECG App Launched: Price in India Revealed
  6. Instagram Replacing Swipe Up Gesture to Access Links in Stories With Stickers by August 30
  7. Twitter Spaces Testing New Discovery Feature to Show Which Ones Your Friends Are Listening To
  8. Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications May Include In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Hiroshi Lockheimer Hints
  9. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped, May Include Snapdragon 870 SoC
  10. Moto G50 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com