Technology News
loading

Spanish Retiree Fights Digital Bank Divide, Seeks Human Help

Carlos San Juan, a retired doctor from Valencia, is handing officials a petition with more than 610,000 signatures.

By Associated Press | Updated: 9 February 2022 17:30 IST
Spanish Retiree Fights Digital Bank Divide, Seeks Human Help

The petition struck a chord with many people in Spain as banks seek to drive business online

Highlights
  • San Juan said he was motivated by the desperation of many
  • He said at times he felt “humiliated” when asking for help
  • His slogan on change.org is “SoyMayorNOidiota”

A Spanish retiree campaigning to keep in-person customer services at banks because he felt “left out” by the shift to online banking is handing government officials a petition with more than 610,000 signatures, amid a wave of national support for his cause.

Carlos San Juan, 78, a retired doctor from Valencia in southeast Spain, traveled to Madrid and was to hand the signatures Tuesday to the secretary of state for the treasury, Carlos Cuerpo, at the Economy Ministry.

His petition struck a chord with many people in Spain as banks seek to drive business online.

As the campaign gathered momentum last month, he received a phone call from the governor of the Bank of Spain, the country's central bank, and the government publicly appealed to banks to ensure they were meeting the needs of older people.

Spain's government minister for economic affairs and digital transformation, Nadia Calviño, stood alongside San Juan and promised “effective measures” by the end of the month to address the problem.

Referring to Spain's estimated 10 million retirees, San Juan said outside the Economy Ministry that he was motivated by the “desperation of many, many people who feel excluded.”

On his petition website he complained that “nowadays almost everything is done on the Internet ... and we don't understand those machines.”

“We don't deserve this exclusion,” he said, demanding “human attention” when he goes to a bank.

He said at times he felt “humiliated” when asking for help from a bank employee “and they treated me as if I was an idiot because I couldn't do it.”

His slogan on change.org is “SoyMayorNOidiota” ("I'm a senior citizen, not an idiot").

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spanish retiree, Digital Bank, Carlos San Juan
The Book of Boba Fett Post-Credits Scene Explained
Realme 9 5G Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Spanish Retiree Fights Digital Bank Divide, Seeks Human Help
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  2. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  3. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
  4. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  5. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Debuts Alongside Flagship Galaxy S22 Phones
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Hi-Res Renders, Key Specifications Leak
  8. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: All Details
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  10. The Book of Boba Fett Post-Credits Scene Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. DeFi Giant Aave Launches Decentralised Social Media Platform Lens Protocol
  4. New State Mobile Downtime Announced by Krafton for February 10 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout
  5. Motorola Said to Be Working on 5 New Phones, Renders Surface Online Before Official Announcement
  6. Facebook, Instagram Are Hot Spots for Fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel
  7. Elon Musk's Tesla Recalls 26,681 US Vehicles Over Windshield Defrosting Software
  8. Japan’s Line Pay to Add Native Crypto Token LINK as Payment Option at Select Digital Merchants
  9. Ubisoft Partners With The Sandbox to Bring Rabbids to the Metaverse
  10. Focus on Electric, Hybrid Vehicles as India Sees Shift in Mobility: Deloitte Consumer Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.