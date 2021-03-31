Technology News
loading

ITR Filing Last Date Today: How to File Income Tax Return (ITR) Online; Link Aadhaar and PAN

ITR filing last date is today, March 31. Here's how to file your ITR online, and also link your Aadhaar and PAN before today’s deadline.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 31 March 2021 18:38 IST
ITR Filing Last Date Today: How to File Income Tax Return (ITR) Online; Link Aadhaar and PAN

ITR filing last date is March 31

Highlights
  • ITR can be filed online through Income Tax Department portal
  • Your PAN may become inactive if not linked
  • You may be liable to Rs. 1,000 fine for not linking PAN and Aadhaar

The last date to file your income tax return (ITR) is today, March 31, as FY2020-21 draws to a close. Today also marks the last date to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar. Last week, the government passed the Finance Bill 2021 in the parliament, introducing a new section — 234H. Under this, a person will be liable to pay a fine of Rs. 1,000 for not linking PAN and Aadhaar. Also, if the two identification numbers are not linked, the PAN will become inoperative. There are some simple steps you can follow to file your ITR online, as well as link your PAN with your Aadhaar number.

For filing ITR, first you need to figure out which ITR form to file. There are four types:

  • ITR-1: This is meant for salaried people with income under Rs. 50 lakhs per year. Here you're allowed to declare income from a house property, agricultural income up to Rs. 5,000, and income from other sources.
  • ITR-2: ITR-2 applies only to those with income above Rs. 50 lakhs. If you have any capital gains to declare (such as income from mutual funds), then you need to file ITR-2. There are some other types of incomes such as foreign income, multiple house properties, and more, that are encompassed under this one.
  • ITR-3: In addition to income types mentioned under ITR-2, if you have income from business or profession then you need to file ITR-3.
  • ITR-4: If all of your income sources are listed under ITR-1 but your total income is above Rs. 50 lakhs per year, then you need to file ITR-4. Once you've figured this out, follow these steps below to file your ITR online.

Once you've figured this out, follow these steps below to file your ITR online.

How to file ITR online:

  1. Visit the Income Tax Department portal — www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
  2. If you are a new user, you will need to register yourself first. To do so, click on Register Yourself from the New to e-Filing? section on the top left corner of the homepage.
  3. If you are a registered user, click on Login Here from the Registered User? section right below the Register Yourself button. Your PAN will be your user ID.
  4. Once done, click on e-File menu and then click on Income Tax Return.
  5. This should direct you to a new page where you will find your PAN details automatically populated. From the form, select Assessment Year and then ITR Form Number (refer to ITR form types from above). Select Filing Type as Original/Revised Return.
  6. Select Prepare and Submit Online from under Submission Mode.
  7. Now, read all the instructions shown carefully, and fill in all the mandatory fields of the ITR form.
  8. When done, from under the Taxes Paid and Verification tab, select I would like to e-Verify. There will be other options such as I would like to e-Verify later within 120 days from date of filing, however, selecting the first e-Verify option could be the simplest way out.
  9. To review all the entries made, click on Preview and Submit button. Otherwise, simply click on Submit.
  10. Now, you'll see a pop-up that will ask you how you would like to e-Verify your ITR. You can either select Aadhaar OTP or Net Banking. Click on Continue.
  11. When done, click on Submit.

If the process is successful, you will get this confirmation message: “Your Return has been successfully uploaded.”

Linking your Aadhaar and PAN is pretty easy. Follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the Income Tax Department portal — www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
  2. Click on Link Aadhaar from the Quick Links section from the left side of the homepage.
  3. This will open an online form where you will need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar. You'll also see an option to select whether you only have your year of birth in Aadhaar card.
  4. Once done, select the checkbox to provide your consent on validating your Aadhaar details with UIDAI.
  5. Enter the CAPTCHA code.
  6. Click on Link Aadhaar button.

Once done, you can also check the status by going to the Income Tax Department homepage and clicking on Link Aadhaar again. Then, right above the form that appears, you need to click on the Click here link. This will open a new form where you need to enter your PAN and Aadhaar number. When done, simply click on View Link Aadhaar Status. If all goes well, you should be able to see a message showing that the two cards are linked.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ITR Filing Last Date, ITR Filing Online, ITR Filing, ITR, Income Tax Return, Aadhaar Card PAN Link, Aadhaar PAN Linking, PAN Aadhaar Link, PAN, Permanent Account Number, Aadhaar
Shayak Majumder
Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Google Expands News Showcase, Inks Deals With Over 600 Publications for Content
ITR Filing Last Date Today: How to File Income Tax Return (ITR) Online; Link Aadhaar and PAN
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 5G Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India
  4. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 6mm Drivers Launched in India
  5. Realme V13 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Available for Purchase Today
  7. Mi Mix Fold Debuts as Xiaomi’s First Foldable Phone
  8. Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched
  9. Realme GT Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Buyers to Get 6TB Cloud Storage with OnePlus Red Cable Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Maps Starts Showing COVID-19 Airport Travel Guidance of Various Airports Globally
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Crossed Rs. 500 Crores in Sales in India Within First 2 Weeks, Xiaomi Says
  3. Google Stack Scanner App Announced, to Help in Smartly Categorising Documents
  4. Google Expands News Showcase, Inks Deals With Over 600 Publications for Content
  5. Google Meet Extends ‘Unlimited’ Video Calling Support for Free Gmail Accounts Until June
  6. LinkedIn Shows Off Clubhouse-Like Service, Creator Mode Introduced; Coming Soon to the App
  7. Arm Introduces Armv9, Takes Aim at Intel in Biggest Tech Overhaul in Decade
  8. Realme V13 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Spotify Mixes Now Offers Three New Personalised Playlists Based on Artist, Genre, and Decade
  10. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 12-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Rating Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com