IPL 2019 Schedule, Tickets, Venues, Teams, and Everything Else You Need to Know

, 21 March 2019
Photo Credit: AFP

Highlights

  • IPL 2019 is a T20 cricket tournament held in India
  • IPL 2019 will be held from March 23 to May 12
  • Eight teams are participating in IPL 2019

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 is a T20 cricket tournament organised by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). IPL 2019 is the only international T20 cricket tournament where Indian professional cricketers are allowed to participate. IPL 2019 will feature some of the world's best T20 cricketers, although not all of them will be a part of this year's IPL due to the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2019 that is scheduled to be held in the United Kingdom. T20 cricket pits two teams of eleven players each against each other, where each innings has 120 deliveries. IPL 2019 will last for almost two months and the tournament is scheduled to begin on March 23, 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about IPL 2019.

IPL 2019 match schedule and timetable

IPL 2019 is scheduled to begin on March 23, 2019. The IPL 2019 final is scheduled to be held on May 12, 2019. Full IPL scheduled release so far is available on the NDTV website.

IPL 2019 timetable or schedule PDF download is also available via the official IPL website. You can either check the IPL 2019 time table on the website or click the Download Schedule button on the top-right.

IPL 2019 teams

The following teams will participate in IPL 2019.

  1. Chennai Super Kings
  2. Delhi Capitals
  3. Kings XI Punjab
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders
  5. Mumbai Indians
  6. Rajasthan Royals
  7. Royal Challengers Bangalore
  8. Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2019 venues

Here are the venues that will host IPL 2019.

  1. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  2. Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi
  3. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
  4. Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  5. Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  6. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  7. IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  8. M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IPL 2019 tickets

IPL 2019 tickets are available online. You need to visit different websites to book tickets for different teams. We've listed all IPL 2019 teams below, with a link that will allow you to book tickets.

  1. IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings tickets: BookMyShow
  2. IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals tickets: Delhi Capitals website
  3. IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab (Mohali) tickets: Insider.in
  4. IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders tickets: BookMyShow
  5. IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians tickets: BookMyShow
  6. IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals (Jaipur) tickets: BookMyShow
  7. IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore tickets: RCB website
  8. IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad tickets: Events Now

Tickets cost between Rs. 400 and Rs. 12,000 at the moment, although the pricing may change without prior notice.

IPL 2019 how to watch online

IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Star Sports in India, with Hotstar being the online streaming platform for the tournament.

IPL 2019 Schedule, Tickets, Venues, Teams, and Everything Else You Need to Know
