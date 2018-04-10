Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

IPL 2018: How to Watch IPL Live Online in India, Australia, USA, Canada, and Other Countries

 
, 10 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
IPL 2018: How to Watch IPL Live Online in India, Australia, USA, Canada, and Other Countries

IPL 2018 live streams are available online in India, USA, Australia, and other markets

Highlights

  • IPL 2018 live stream options are available online across the world
  • You can watch it live online in India via Hotstar
  • Airtel and Reliance Jio subscribers can stream it for free

IPL - or Indian Premier League - is one of the world’s most popular cricket tournaments. IPL 2018 began on April 7 and goes on till May 27. The teams participating in IPL 2018 are Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Sun Risers Hyderabad. You can watch the tournament live on TV or catch it live online. If you don’t know where to watch IPL 2018 live online, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in India

If you’re living in India, Hotstar has the rights to broadcast IPL 2018. There's no free live IPL stream online this year, but you can get the All Sports pack for Rs. 299 per year, which works out to Rs. 25 per month. Hotstar has the rights to broadcast all home games of the Indian cricket team so you’ll be getting a lot more with that package than just IPL. Or, sign up for Hotstar Premium, starting from Rs. 199 per month, to get access to sports along with other premium entertainment content on Hotstar.

To watch IPL 2018 for free, there are two ways. If you are an Airtel subscriber, just download the Airtel TV app on your smartphone or tablet and register your phone number. You’ll be able to watch IPL 2018 without paying anything extra. If you’re a Reliance Jio subscriber, you can watch IPL 2018 for free via the Jio TV app. You must be a Jio Prime subscriber to do this.

Live TV Apps to Watch Cricket and TV Shows on the Go

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in Australia

In Australia, you will need a Foxtel subscription to watch IPL live online and it costs A$39 per month. You can get a two-week free trial if you want to check out the service before buying. Another option is to stream it via YuppTV, whose packages start from U$24.99 per month.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in USA and Canada

Hotstar has the rights to broadcast IPL 2018 in the USA and Canada. You can subscribe by going here and the subscription costs $9.99 per month. Hotstar subscriptions are region-specific, so even if you have an Indian Hotstar account, you can't use it in the US, or vice versa.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in UK & Ireland
To watch the IPL 2018 live online in England, you need a Sky Sports Now TV subscription. It costs £20 per month if you buy a two-month subscription.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in Southeast Asia, South America, and rest of Europe
YuppTV has the rights to broadcast IPL 2018 in Singapore, Malaysia, other southeast Asian nations, South America, and Europe. Rates vary by region, but you can visit this page to check what your country's packages are.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa
SuperSport is the official broadcaster of IPL 2018 in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. You can catch the live stream online here. You need to be a TV subscriber to watch the stream online.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in Pakistan
GEO Super will broadcast IPL 2018 in Pakistan. You can catch it live online here.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in Bangladesh
Channel 9 owns the rights to broadcast IPL 2018 online in Bangladesh.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in New Zealand
Sky Sports will broadcast IPL 2018 live online in New Zealand. Just go here. The subscription fee is around NZ$ 25 per month.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in the Caribbean
In the Caribbean Islands, which includes Anguilla, Antigua, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks & Caicos, you can catch IPL 2018 live via Flow Sports.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in Middle East and North Africa
People from the MENA region, which includes countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, can catch IPL 2018 live online via beIN Connect at $18 per month.

In some countries such as Afghanistan, there’s no official broadcaster if you want to watch IPL 2018 live online. If you are in any such country, you can try using a VPN to get a subscription to any of the services mentioned above and catch the cricket tournament from anywhere in the world. It’s a workaround and may not work at all, so try that at your own risk. You may also check the full list of IPL 2018 broadcasters for both TV and online on the IPL official website.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IPL, IPL 2018, Cricket
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Twitter Says Account Removal Requests Jump From India
IBM Joins Group Building a Blockchain-Based Global Identity Network
Best AC deals
IPL 2018: How to Watch IPL Live Online in India, Australia, USA, Canada, and Other Countries
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Moto Camera App Updated Ahead of April 19 Launch Event
  2. OnePlus 6 Leaked Renders Show Blue, White, and Black Colour Variants
  3. Google Launches Home, Home Mini Assistant-Powered Smart Speakers in India
  4. Amazon India's iPhone Fest Offers Discounts on iPhone, Apple Watch Models
  5. Jio, Airtel, BSNL Offers for IPL 2018 Compared
  6. Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Smartphone Leaked Image Shows Dual Rear Camera
  7. OnePlus 6 Spotted in New Leaks, Company Changes Its Domain Name
  8. Here's Facebook CEO Zuckerberg's Full Testimony to US Congress
  9. Airtel Rs. 499 Pack With 2GB Daily Data, 82 Days Validity Launched
  10. Moto G5, Moto G5S, Moto Z2 Play, and More on Discount at Amazon India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.