IPL - or Indian Premier League - is one of the world’s most popular cricket tournaments. IPL 2018 began on April 7 and goes on till May 27. The teams participating in IPL 2018 are Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Sun Risers Hyderabad. You can watch the tournament live on TV or catch it live online. If you don’t know where to watch IPL 2018 live online, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in India

If you’re living in India, Hotstar has the rights to broadcast IPL 2018. There's no free live IPL stream online this year, but you can get the All Sports pack for Rs. 299 per year, which works out to Rs. 25 per month. Hotstar has the rights to broadcast all home games of the Indian cricket team so you’ll be getting a lot more with that package than just IPL. Or, sign up for Hotstar Premium, starting from Rs. 199 per month, to get access to sports along with other premium entertainment content on Hotstar.

To watch IPL 2018 for free, there are two ways. If you are an Airtel subscriber, just download the Airtel TV app on your smartphone or tablet and register your phone number. You’ll be able to watch IPL 2018 without paying anything extra. If you’re a Reliance Jio subscriber, you can watch IPL 2018 for free via the Jio TV app. You must be a Jio Prime subscriber to do this.

Live TV Apps to Watch Cricket and TV Shows on the Go

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in Australia

In Australia, you will need a Foxtel subscription to watch IPL live online and it costs A$39 per month. You can get a two-week free trial if you want to check out the service before buying. Another option is to stream it via YuppTV, whose packages start from U$24.99 per month.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in USA and Canada

Hotstar has the rights to broadcast IPL 2018 in the USA and Canada. You can subscribe by going here and the subscription costs $9.99 per month. Hotstar subscriptions are region-specific, so even if you have an Indian Hotstar account, you can't use it in the US, or vice versa.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in UK & Ireland

To watch the IPL 2018 live online in England, you need a Sky Sports Now TV subscription. It costs £20 per month if you buy a two-month subscription.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in Southeast Asia, South America, and rest of Europe

YuppTV has the rights to broadcast IPL 2018 in Singapore, Malaysia, other southeast Asian nations, South America, and Europe. Rates vary by region, but you can visit this page to check what your country's packages are.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport is the official broadcaster of IPL 2018 in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. You can catch the live stream online here. You need to be a TV subscriber to watch the stream online.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in Pakistan

GEO Super will broadcast IPL 2018 in Pakistan. You can catch it live online here.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in Bangladesh

Channel 9 owns the rights to broadcast IPL 2018 online in Bangladesh.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in New Zealand

Sky Sports will broadcast IPL 2018 live online in New Zealand. Just go here. The subscription fee is around NZ$ 25 per month.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in the Caribbean

In the Caribbean Islands, which includes Anguilla, Antigua, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks & Caicos, you can catch IPL 2018 live via Flow Sports.

How to watch IPL 2018 online live in Middle East and North Africa

People from the MENA region, which includes countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, can catch IPL 2018 live online via beIN Connect at $18 per month.

In some countries such as Afghanistan, there’s no official broadcaster if you want to watch IPL 2018 live online. If you are in any such country, you can try using a VPN to get a subscription to any of the services mentioned above and catch the cricket tournament from anywhere in the world. It’s a workaround and may not work at all, so try that at your own risk. You may also check the full list of IPL 2018 broadcasters for both TV and online on the IPL official website.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.