Technology News
loading

Unocoin on Bringing Bitcoin to Billions in India

Unocoin is currently serving 1.5 million customers all over India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 May 2021 09:00 IST
Unocoin on Bringing Bitcoin to Billions in India

Unocoin started in 2013 with three employees and now has over 70 people

Highlights
  • Unocoin is looking to hire back-end and front-end developers
  • Daily trading on Unocoin is roughly at Rs. 10 crores
  • Sathvik Vishwanath, Harish BV, Sunny Ray are co-founders

Cryptocurrency is arguably one of the hottest topics in the tech world currently, and those who invested in the early years are reaping the benefits. Even though there is a still a lot of doubt around the digital currency, with the Indian government possibly even looking to ban it, there are a few startups that have flourished over these years. One of them is Unocoin, which was started by a few individuals with keen interest in cryptocurrency. The idea to begin Unocoin stemmed from Bitcoin meetups in the early 2000s, wherein the lack of any reliable source to buy and sell Bitcoins in India needed to be addressed.  

The company had a rocky couple of years that included being arrested for installing a crypto ATM in a Bangalore mall, and an intense battle with RBI at the Supreme Court. However, the co-founders stuck on with their goal of bringing ‘Bitcoin to the Billions'. Unocoin is now 74 employees strong and daily trading on the platform is roughly at Rs. 10 crores. It is now a trading platform for 30+ different kinds of cryptocurrencies and the company hopes to be India's first crypto assets exchange to file for IPO.   

unocoin main11 Unocoin

Expert Opinion: TechArc chief analyst, Faisal Kawoosa says, “Cryptocurrency is a reality. We can't deny it. It's good to see that India is making early inroads into it. However, the concern is ambiguity around its legality. I think we need to have a clear vision about that so that all have confidence to grow it and benefit from it.”

We spoke to COO and Co-Founder of Unocoin, Harish BV to know a bit more about the company's journey, its unique product offering, and its future plans.   

harish bv gadgets 360 COO and Co-Founder of Unocoin Harish BV

COO and Co-Founder of Unocoin, Harish BV

1. What were you doing before Unocoin?     

I was working in the Wireless Internet Service Provider segment and also dabbling in manufacturing of wireless antennas.   

2. What was the conceptualisation process behind Unocoin? How did you and your co-founders meet?    

Unocoin is India's first crypto assets exchange platform launched in 2013. We launched our exchange in 2013 because India didn't have any reliable source to buy and sell Bitcoins. I and my co-founder Sathvik are 15-year-old friends. We both met Sunny, our other co-founder, in Bitcoin meetups. Sunny was the one arranging Bitcoin meetups in Bangalore.   

3. What pushed you guys to finally register for this crypto-exchange company?    

In 2013, Bitcoin was very new in India and our goal was to bring Bitcoins to billion Indians. In those days, there was no proper platform to buy or sell Bitcoin. In our Bitcoin meetups, people were asking us where they could buy or sell Bitcoins. We saw the big gap and tried to fill it with Unocoin.     

4. Could you elaborate what Unocoin is, how it works, who are your investors, and so on?

Unocoin is a Broker service and trading platform of 30+ different kinds of crypto. We support a Systematic investment plan for our customers where one can invest as low as Rs.10 daily, Weekly or Monthly. Earn Interest option to earn the interest by parking the idle crypto, Get Instant Fiat loan without selling BTC by just pledging BTC. Crypto basket where one can make the buy the cryptos by allocating the right amount for various cryptos. Our major investors are Digital Currency Group (Barry Silbert), Draper Associates (Tim Draper), Blume Ventures, Boost VC.   

5. Cryptocurreny has become popular in western markets. How far behind is India in getting there?    

India is picking up, especially since after we won in Supreme Court in March 2020. The next two years are very important for India to catch up with western markets. India has a huge young population that is tech-savvy, and cryptocurrency is treated as Digital Gold among the young generation.   

6. Could you explain why cryptocurrencies are so volatile in nature and have such sporadic swings?   

Compared to the early years, crypto assets are now much less volatile. Most of it depends on some news headlines, regulation, and demand and supply. In the early years, only a few people were involved in Bitcoin exchange and that is why it was so volatile. As the market expands and large people adopt to the practice, then the volatility will decrease in the next five years or so.      

7. The government is rumoured to pass a law to ban all cryptocurrencies. What do you have to say about that?   

The government is confused about cryptocurrencies and crypto-assets. Bitcoins and all the other cryptocurrencies are always treated as digital assets and not as currency. We are continuously working with government agencies. We hope the government will appoint a standing committee and give all stakeholders an option to submit their views on crypto-assets for the Indian ecosystem.   

8. Could you share some of the big milestones you've crossed since inception?     

Winning against Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the Supreme Court last year was a big step. I was an Individual applicant in RBI vs IAMAI case.  RBI first issued its ban on banks' dealings with crypto businesses back in April 2018. In 2020, SC reversed the ban in favour of cryptocurrency.   

9. Could you help give a sense of how far Unocoin has come? From when it began to where it is now  

We started our company in 2013 with three employees and now we have more than 70. Regarding our user base, we are now serving 1.5 million customers all over India. Our active monthly users are approximately around 100,000 and we have witnessed 50 percent year over year growth. Our daily trading is roughly at Rs. 10 crores.

10. Is there any particular incident that is monumental in Unocoin's journey? Please share that incident with our readers.  

We installed India's first Bitcoin ATM machine in 2018 because RBI restricted Banks to provide a bank account for cryptocurrency users. To give confidence to our cryptocurrency investors in India we installed a Bitcoin ATM so that investors don't panic to sell their holdings and cash out the fiat.   

As regulators thought we are doing something wrong for customers, they have taken very hash steps of arresting me and my partner Sathvik. As an entrepreneur, we need to be strong and face the problems. One must not be scared to try new things if the ultimate motto is good for society.    

11. Any advice for young Indian entrepreneurs out there? What is your management mantra?    

One must try new things with their passion, dedication and not to be scared of their failures.   

12. Where do you see Unocoin in the next five years? 

To go for India's first crypto assets exchange into IPO.   

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Unocoin, Harish BV, Indian Tech Startups
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Lava Z2 Max With 7-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases Sanhok Map, Release Date Still a Mystery

Related Stories

Unocoin on Bringing Bitcoin to Billions in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  2. OSIRIS-REx Space Probe Heads Home With Asteroid Dust From Bennu
  3. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro Gaming Laptops Launched
  4. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  5. Asus Unveils New ROG Laptops WIth 11th-Gen Intel Core H-Series Chips
  6. GeForce RTX 3050, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Gaming GPUs for Laptops Launched
  7. India Uses Video Conferencing Most for Education, Celebrations: Zoom Study
  8. Snapchat for iOS Gets Dark Mode: How to Enable It on Your iPhone
  9. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  10. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Specifications Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Could Be Soon Summoned With Power Button in Android Phones
  2. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro Gaming Laptops Refreshed With 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs
  3. Acer Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300, Nitro 5 Get Updated With 11th-Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs
  4. Pok Pok Playroom Is the New Game — for Kids — From Alto’s Odyssey Makers
  5. India Uses Video Conferencing Most for Education and Social Gatherings: Zoom Study
  6. Nokia’s Android 11 Rollout May Get Delayed as Company Pulls Roadmap Announcement Tweet: Report
  7. Mi FlipBuds Pro With Active Noise Reduction, Stem Design to Be Launched by Xiaomi on May 13
  8. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors Announced
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Gaming GPUs for Laptops Launched
  10. Realme C20A With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com