Income Tax New Regime - Will It Save You Money? Here's How You Can Calculate Online

A quick and easy method to find out which tax regime is better for you.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 18:48 IST
Income Tax New Regime - Will It Save You Money? Here's How You Can Calculate Online

The Indian government has released a simple income tax calculator 2020

Highlights
  • Budget 2020 introduced an optional new tax regime
  • You can continue to pay tax as per the old tax regime
  • This income tax calculator lets you find out which regime is better

Income Tax calculator 2020 has now become a big requirement for a whole bunch of people because Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2020 introduced new tax slabs. Now you can either opt in to the new tax regime and stop claiming any deductions to taxable income, or you can continue to pay as per the existing tax slab with several deductions. If all this has got you confused, here's a very simple income tax calculator that will tell you whether the old tax regime will benefit you or if the new tax regime is better.

This income tax calculator has been launched by the government itself, so it's as official as it gets. In this income tax calculator 2020, all you need to do is enter your total annual income, and the total amount of deductions you expect to claim. Deductions include PPF, EPF, investments in tax-saving mutual funds, health insurance, children's tuition fees, fuel and conveyance reimbursements, etc. Be sure to add all of these things and input a single number as your total annual deduction.

Remember that Budget 2020 is applicable to the financial year that begins on April 1, 2020 and ends on March 31, 2021, so you should input your income based on what you expect to earn during that time.

Income tax calculator 2020: New tax regime vs existing tax regime

Follow these steps to find out whether you will save money with the new tax slabs or whether you should stick with the old tax slabs.

  2. Enter your Estimated Annual Income.
  3. Fill in all your estimated deductions in the field labelled Less: Exemptions/ Deductions. Remember to add all of your expected reimbursements, insurance payments, EPF deductions, house rent allowance, etc.
  4. Click Compare Tax under Existing & New Regime.

income tax india efiling tax calculator 20201 itr

Now you will see how much tax you will pay under the old tax slabs and how much under the new tax slabs. The site also shows you which of the two is beneficial to you.

Further reading: Income Tax Calculator 2020, Income Tax, India, New Tax Slabs, Old Tax Slabs
Income Tax New Regime - Will It Save You Money? Here's How You Can Calculate Online
