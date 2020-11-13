There are many websites that use the hardware on your phones and computers to mine cryptocurrency, which in turn could be very harmful for your devices. The worst part here is that there's no easy way to find out which website is harmful and which one is not, since many of them don't inform you that they use your device to mine cryptocurrency.
Instead, all it requires is a few lines of code in Javascript that runs in the background while you browse the Web and then you could witness slow speeds on your system, reduced battery life and a significant damage to the overall life of the components. Don't worry though, we have got you covered. Follow this guide so that you can prevent websites from using your phone or computer hardware to mine cryptocurrency.
If you're on desktop and using Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera or Safari, you can install Adblock Plus (Google Chrome | Mozilla Firefox | Microsoft Edge | Opera | Safari), which makes it quite easy to block coin mining scripts. AdBlock Plus stops coin mining websites from running scripts on your browser.
Apart from this, you could also try using the Ghostery extension (Google Chrome | Mozilla Firefox | Microsoft Edge | Opera | Safari), which also blocks some of these scripts. If you notice that the browser doesn't block any particular coin mining script, you could email Ghostery and get it added to the database.
Most antivirus software now blocks cryptocurrency mining scripts. The only catch is that this feature may not be available on the free tier and you might have to pay for these. Malwarebytes is one of several antivirus apps that let you block cryptocurrency mining scripts on Windows and Mac, and the advantage to this approach is that it blocks these scripts across the system — so no need to enable it individually in browsers and apps.
These cryptocurrency mining websites can easily be blocked on iOS as long as you're using Safari, Firefox or Opera. There are two ways to go about this on Safari — disable Javascript, or use a content blocker app such as 1Blocker. Here's how to disable Javascript on Safari for iOS.
Note that this will break a lot of websites and you may not be able to read or watch stuff online as you used to. Websites could look like they were designed in 1995 — with too much text, non-functional buttons, and missing pictures or videos, which is far from an ideal scenario in this day and age. Using a content blocker app is a much better approach. Follow these steps to use 1Blocker in Safari.
At the moment, we couldn't find a way to block these scripts in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers on iOS. However, if you do use Opera Touch or Mozilla Firefox, you can enable the built-in settings to block ads and crypto mining. Follow these steps to block crypto mining in Opera Touch.
Follow these steps to block crypto mining in Mozilla Firefox.
On Android, it's simple enough to block cryptocurrency mining scripts on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Opera. Follow these steps to block cryptocurrency mining scripts on Chrome.
Follow these steps to block cryptocurrency mining scripts on Firefox.
Follow these steps to block cryptocurrency mining scripts on Edge.
Follow these steps to block cryptocurrency mining scripts on Opera.
This will block all cryptocurrency mining scripts on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Opera for Android.
This should keep you safe from cryptocurrency mining on the Internet. Which method do you use to guard yourself from this? Let us know via the comments. For more tutorials visit our How To section.
