How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Amazon sells thousands of products on its online marketplace and Prime membership is probably its biggest product ever. Amazon Prime is a paid membership which entitles members to benefits such as free priority shipping with no minimum shopping value, exclusive deals from time to time, access to Prime Video and Prime Music, and a lot more. Let’s take a closer look at all the benefits, what Prime membership costs, and how you can sign up and get started.

What are the biggest benefits of Amazon Prime?

If you've ever bought anything on Amazon, you must have seen quick shipping options while making a purchase. These next-day delivery and two-day delivery options are normally available at a price while ordering. But Prime members can use them for free, with any amount of shopping. This is highly useful in case you buy a lot from Amazon and your area is covered by its priority shipping. Amazon also offers discounted same-day and morning delivery options to Prime members in select cities.

Another major benefit that Amazon offers its Prime members is free ad-free access to Prime Video and Prime Music. Prime Video includes a large library of TV shows and movies that you can access on your laptop, mobile phone, smart TV, and other connected devices. Prime Music, as the name suggests, is an online music streaming service that comes with a Prime subscription.

Prime members are entitled to early access to deals during festive season sales and other promotional sales from time to time. You can access these deals 30 minutes prior to non-Prime members. Amazon Prime members can also save 15 percent on diaper subscriptions with Amazon Family.

How much does Amazon Prime membership cost?

Amazon Prime membership is priced in India at Rs. 999 for a full one year. The company has recently introduced a monthly plan that costs Rs. 129 per month. In case you're not interested in signing up for a full year, the monthly plan is a decent way to try things out. Telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone are currently offering promotional plans with free or discounted Amazon Prime membership options.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime membership?

You can sign up for Amazon Prime membership by following these simple steps:

Simply go to Amazon's website or fire up Amazon's mobile app on Android. iOS users cannot directly purchase Prime membership from the app. Visit the Prime membership page located on Amazon’s website. On Amazon's Android app, tap on the breadcrumb menu on the top and select Try Prime. Sign in with your existing Amazon account or create a new one if you don't have one already. Once you're signed in, you'll be presented with available membership options. Pick a membership plan - monthly or yearly. Make the payment and you're done. You'll instantly become an Amazon Prime member once your payment is confirmed. Now you can enjoy all the benefits of Amazon Prime.

Airtel and Vodafone offers on Amazon Prime membership

Airtel is offering free 1 year Amazon Prime subscription to its Infinity postpaid plan users. Here's how it works:

Upgrade from your existing plan to Airtel's Infinity postpaid plan worth ₹499 or above. Once your plan has been migrated, download the Airtel TV app and tap on Airtel-Amazon digital card that pops up on the app (available only for eligible Airtel users). On the next page, you'll be able to sign up for Amazon Prime using a phone number and a password. You won't need to enter any payment information at the time of sign up.

Vodafone is also offering free Amazon Prime subscription for one year to its Red postpaid customers. Here’s how to get Amazon Prime membership via Vodafone:

You'll need to upgrade to Vodafone's Red entertainment plan worth ₹399 or higher. Once your plan has been switched, you'll need to download Vodafone Play on your smartphone to activate the offer. The Vodafone Play app will display a promotional banner on the home page once you're eligible for the offer. Make sure you're using the latest version of the app to ensure you see the sign-up banner. Once you tap on the banner, you'll be asked to sign up for a free Prime membership. The offer is available only for new Prime customers.

