How to Secure Your Income Tax Returns E-Filing Account

The Income Tax department’s e-filing website lets you manage all your tax-related matters. This includes filing your income tax returns online, checking the status of your IT refund applications, and to e-verify your IT return. The IT department’s website therefore has a lot sensitive financial information that you probably want to protect. The IT department offers certain options to add to your account’s security and you can use those in order to protect your account. The first step obviously involves using more secure passwords and avoiding passwords you’ve used elsewhere, and once you’ve done that, follow these steps to increase the security of your income tax returns e-filing account.
This will enable the extra step of authentication to your account. When you log in the next time you will be asked to use the second factor of authentication after you enter your income tax e-filing credentials. For net banking based logins, you need to go to your bank’s net banking portal and find the income tax e-filing option. When you select the option labelled something like “E-file your income tax return”, you’ll be able to access your e-filing account. This step varies based on the method of authentication you choose. The DSC method appears to be the most secure as it lets you create a USB token to log in. Detailed instructions on how to use it can be found on the IT department’s Help page > How to > How to Register DSC.
It’s easy to lock password resets on the IT department’s e-filing website. Follow these steps.
This will enable locking password resets without additional authentication. The next time you try to reset your IT e-filing account password, you’ll be asked to enter your Aadhaar OTP, or to use the other authentication method that you chose.
