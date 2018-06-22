How to Reset Your iPhone or iPad

Computex 2018: Few PC Components, but Spectacular Gadgets Save the Day
If you’re saying goodbye to your iPhone or iPad, erasing all of the content on it is a good option. To reset your iPhone is a last resort option and one you should only take in exceptional circumstances such as when you’re selling the device or if you’re sure nothing else will fix whatever issue you’re having with the device. In case your device is not responding or your iPhone is frozen, you might want to consider a hard reboot instead. That will restart your iPhone without erasing data. But if you know resetting your iOS device is the only option, here’s how to proceed and get it to its factory state.
It’s actually quite simple to reset your iPhone if you follow the steps below. But before you do that, we strongly urge you to take a complete backup of your iPhone or iPad. Once you have done that and you understand that this step will erase everything on your iOS device with no possibility of a recovery, check out this guide.
If you don’t want to completely reset your iPhone or iPad, you can just reset certain things such as device settings, network settings, keyboard dictionary, home screen layout, and location & privacy. All of these options will show up under Settings > General > Reset.
If your iPhone is unusable for some reason, you can reset it to factory settings via iTunes too. These steps will help you restore your iPhone or iPad to factory settings via iTunes on your PC or Mac.
