If you want to use an iOS device, you will need an Apple ID. An Apple ID is also needed to get the most out of your Mac. An Apple ID, of course, is your account on Apple’s servers that lets you sync all of your data across Apple devices. Whether it’s syncing notes in Apple’s Notes app or your history of purchases from the iOS or Mac App Store, an Apple ID is the core of your identity on all Apple devices.

If you have any Apple device, you will need an Apple ID to be able to use it to its maximum ability. Sometimes if you don’t have any Apple device, you will still need an Apple ID for services such as Apple Music. Here’s how to create an Apple ID even if you don’t have a credit or debit card.

How to create Apple ID

Go to the create Apple ID website. Enter all your details such as your name, email address, birth date, security questions, etc. as asked. Remember that your email address will be your Apple ID. Once you filled in everything including the password and the captcha code, tap Continue. Now enter the six-digit verification code that you received on your email. Tap Continue. This will create your Apple ID. Now to ensure that you don’t have to enter any payment method, scroll down to Payment and Shipping and click Edit. Under payment method, select None. Make sure you enter your full name and the entire address, including a phone number. Once that is done click Save.

This will ensure that once you sign in with this Apple ID on your iOS device, you will not be asked to enter a payment method for sign in. Remember that you will not be able to buy any paid apps or pay for any subscriptions on the App Store or Mac App Store on your Apple device if you don’t add a payment method. However all free apps will be available to you even if you don’t add a card to your Apple ID.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.