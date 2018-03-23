How to Correct or Update Voter ID Card Details Online

Everyone should take part in the democratic process and vote, and the process to do just that is very straightforward. All people need is a voter ID card and their name should be on the voter list. You can easily apply for a voter ID online, check the application’s status, and just as easily check if your name is on the electoral rolls in India. After that entire process is complete, and you have your election card in hand, there’s a small chance that some of your details are incorrect and you need to apply for voter ID correction. The good news is that it is possible to apply for voter ID correction online We know some people whose names are incorrect on their voter IDs and others whose addresses are wrong and all of these things can be fixed via voter ID correction online.

Here’s how to apply for voter ID update online to ensure voter ID detail correction. Once you have applied for a voter ID update online, you can also track your application status online.

Here’s how to apply for voter ID correction online

Go to the National Voter Services Portal website, scroll to Correction of entries in electoral roll and tap or click on Click here. Alternatively, you may visit the NVSP Form 8 page directly. Select the language via the drop-down menu at the top and fill in basic details such as your state and Assembly or Parliamentary Constituency, etc. Now scroll down to section Please tick the entry which is to be corrected. Here you can tick the details that need to be fixed. You can tick multiple details too. Once you tick these options, the corresponding fields will change from grey to white colour and you can fill in or upload relevant details. Now fill the rest of the form as mentioned and be sure to add your personal details such as email ID and mobile number. Once that is done, click Submit at the bottom of the page.

Now you will receive an email with the details of the application. You can use these details to track your voter ID application status.

Here are answers to some of the most common questions about voter ID correction online.

Where do I apply for voter ID correction?

This process has been described above. You just need to fill and submit Form 8 online via the NVSP website. You may also print this form from and submit it at the electoral office closest to where you stay.

Which documents do I need to submit for voter ID correction?

The documents for voter ID correction depend on the information to be corrected. For instance, if your photograph is incorrect, you need to submit the correct photograph. If your name is spelled wrong, then you can submit a birth certificate, PAN card, passport, or other valid documents. You can find the full list of valid documents for voter IDs here.

How long will it take to get my voter ID after it is updated?

You can expect it to take around 30 days to receive a new voter ID card with updated information, but this varies a lot depending on which part of India you reside in.

Will I have to surrender my old voter ID card as I have applied to make corrections in it?

No, you don’t need to surrender your old voter ID card. Just use the new one with correct details once you receive it.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.