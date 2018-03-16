Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

How to Check Voter ID Card Application Status Online

 
, 16 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
How to Check Voter ID Card Application Status Online

Highlights

  • You can track the status of your voter ID card application in India
  • This includes tracking status of new voter ID or correction of voter card
  • This process is completely online and can be done via the NVSP website

Once you’ve applied for a new voter ID card or correction of details on your voter ID, you can track the status of your application online. This is a pretty straightforward process that doesn’t require much time or effort. Before you do this, if you are not a first-time voter who has never applied for a voter ID, then you need to check a couple of things. If you applied for a voter ID card due to shifting of constituency or if your name wasn’t listed in your usual poll booth, then first check if your name is there on the voter list. If it is there, you don’t need to apply for a new voter ID. If not, then you should first apply for a new voter ID in India before you can track your application status.

Once you have done those things, you can easily check your voter ID application status if you simply follow the steps described below.

How to check voter ID status application status online

  1. Go the National Voter Services Portal and scroll to Track application status and then tap or click Click here. Alternatively, you may directly go to the NVSP online application status page.
  2. Now enter the reference ID for your voter ID application. It should be in the email or SMS you received after sending your application online.

This will show you the status of your voter ID card application. There are four steps/ possible statuses involved in this process — Submitted, BLO Appointed, Field Verified, and Accepted/ Rejected. The highlighted steps are completed while the dull ones are yet to be completed. Note that these stages are for new voter ID applications and those steps for other types of services may vary. At the moment, this appears to be the only way to check the status of your voter ID application online.

Can I check voter ID card status by SMS?

We tried looking for ways to check the status of your voter ID card application via SMS but that service is only offered in some states and only to check if your name is on the voter list. Checking voter ID application status via SMS doesn’t appear to be an option right now, so you can use the method described above to check online if your voter ID application has been processed.

For more tutorials visit our How To section.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Electoral Rolls, India Voter ID Card, India Voter List, Voter ID Card, Voter List
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Shape of Water, Annihilation, and More – The Weekend Chill
Apple Music for Android Gets Rare Bi-Monthly Update to Fix Unexpected Crashes
How to Check Voter ID Card Application Status Online
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Redmi Note 5
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Up for Grabs Today as Xiaomi Announces Surprise Flash Sale
  2. Xiaomi Mi Exchange Offer Now Online: How the Offer Works
  3. Moto G6, Moto E5 New Leak Hints at Imminent Southeast Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  5. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Review
  6. Redmi 4 Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs. 8,499
  7. Google Assistant Now Available in Hindi
  8. OnePlus 6 Codename 'Enchilada', Notch Design Appear in Firmware Files
  9. Oppo F7 to Sport 25-Megapixel Front Camera, AI Features
  10. Google Rebrands Android Wear to Wear OS
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.