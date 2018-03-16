How to Check Voter ID Card Application Status Online

Once you’ve applied for a new voter ID card or correction of details on your voter ID, you can track the status of your application online. This is a pretty straightforward process that doesn’t require much time or effort. Before you do this, if you are not a first-time voter who has never applied for a voter ID, then you need to check a couple of things. If you applied for a voter ID card due to shifting of constituency or if your name wasn’t listed in your usual poll booth, then first check if your name is there on the voter list. If it is there, you don’t need to apply for a new voter ID. If not, then you should first apply for a new voter ID in India before you can track your application status.

Once you have done those things, you can easily check your voter ID application status if you simply follow the steps described below.

How to check voter ID status application status online

Go the National Voter Services Portal and scroll to Track application status and then tap or click Click here. Alternatively, you may directly go to the NVSP online application status page. Now enter the reference ID for your voter ID application. It should be in the email or SMS you received after sending your application online.

This will show you the status of your voter ID card application. There are four steps/ possible statuses involved in this process — Submitted, BLO Appointed, Field Verified, and Accepted/ Rejected. The highlighted steps are completed while the dull ones are yet to be completed. Note that these stages are for new voter ID applications and those steps for other types of services may vary. At the moment, this appears to be the only way to check the status of your voter ID application online.

Can I check voter ID card status by SMS?

We tried looking for ways to check the status of your voter ID card application via SMS but that service is only offered in some states and only to check if your name is on the voter list. Checking voter ID application status via SMS doesn’t appear to be an option right now, so you can use the method described above to check online if your voter ID application has been processed.

For more tutorials visit our How To section.