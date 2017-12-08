Aadhaar is a national identity card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Many Indians now have an Aadhaar card and you can use it to verify your identity while getting a new SIM card, gas connection, or even to make payments. Your Aadhaar data includes biometric information such as a retina scan and fingerprint scans too, so it’s a commonly used method of authentication. Instead of filling up long forms for everything that requires a valid photo ID, you could use your Aadhaar card and authenticate via biometrics or a one-time password sent to your phone. If you’re worried that your Aadhaar data could be misused, you can also lock Aadhaar biometric data online. You can also check when your Aadhaar data was used for authentication. Just follow these steps.

Go to UIDAI’s Aadhaar Authentication History page. Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha in the image. Click Generate OTP. You’ll get a one-time password via SMS on your phone. In case you haven’t done it already, here’s how to verify your phone number with UIDAI. On the next page, UIDAI lets you filter the search by specific authentication request types such as biometric, demographic, and so on. The page even allows you to select the date range — you can see authentication requests up to six months before the current date. The final field is the OTP. Just enter that and click Submit. Now you’ll be able to see a detailed list of Aadhaar authentication requests. This shows you the date, time, and type of authentication request. However, it does not show what company or agency used your Aadhaar data for authentication.

That’s how you check your Aadhaar authentication history. Remember that it’s not compulsory to carry a printed copy of Aadhaar everywhere — you can always use the mAadhaar app or simply download a copy of your Aadhaar card.

