How This Simple App Helped Me Recover Data From a Broken Phone
Aadhaar is a national identity card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Many Indians now have an Aadhaar card and you can use it to verify your identity while getting a new SIM card, gas connection, or even to make payments. Your Aadhaar data includes biometric information such as a retina scan and fingerprint scans too, so it’s a commonly used method of authentication. Instead of filling up long forms for everything that requires a valid photo ID, you could use your Aadhaar card and authenticate via biometrics or a one-time password sent to your phone. If you’re worried that your Aadhaar data could be misused, you can also lock Aadhaar biometric data online. You can also check when your Aadhaar data was used for authentication. Just follow these steps.
That’s how you check your Aadhaar authentication history. Remember that it’s not compulsory to carry a printed copy of Aadhaar everywhere — you can always use the mAadhaar app or simply download a copy of your Aadhaar card.
For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.