How to Apply for Voter ID Card Online

Why Game of Thrones Creators Writing Star Wars Might Be a Bad, Bad Idea
If you don’t have a voter identity card, you aren’t eligible to cast your vote in India. You need to have a voter ID card and your name should be present on the voter list. It’s quite easy to get a voter ID card in India even if the process takes a bit of time - you can even apply for one online. Before you do that, you’ll need a few documents.
How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
To get a voter identity card, you need two types of documents, which you can scan and upload. These are as follows.
You will also need a passport-sized photograph.
Once you have gathered all the required documents, you need to start the process of application online. Follow these steps to apply for a voter ID card online.
Now you will receive an email with a link that lets you track your voter ID application status. It may take around 30 days for your application to be processed and for a voter ID to be issued. There are some common questions about voter ID online applications we’ve tried to answer below.
Anyone above the age of 18 can apply for a voter ID online in India. However, some persons are not eligible to be on electoral rolls. This includes those who have been declared to be of unsound mind by a competent court; or prisoners; or disqualified from voting due to election related offences or other corrupt practices, among other reasons.
The minimum age for applying for a voter ID in India is 18 years. Note that you can’t be registered as a voter if you aren’t 18 years old on January 1 of the year the elections are held. You’ll have to wait for the next calendar year to vote. There is no maximum age for applying for a voter ID. Anyone above the age of 18 is eligible to vote unless they fall under the exceptions mentioned above.
NRIs or Overseas Citizens of India can apply for a voter ID online by filling Form 6A on the NVSP website.
For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.