How to Apply for Voter ID Card Online

 
, 13 March 2018
Highlights

  • You need two types of documents to get your voter ID
  • These are age proof and address proof
  • You can upload documents online to apply for a voter ID

If you don’t have a voter identity card, you aren’t eligible to cast your vote in India. You need to have a voter ID card and your name should be present on the voter list. It’s quite easy to get a voter ID card in India even if the process takes a bit of time - you can even apply for one online. Before you do that, you’ll need a few documents.

How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India

Documents required to get a voter ID in India

To get a voter identity card, you need two types of documents, which you can scan and upload. These are as follows.

  1. One age proof document (such as the ones listed below):
    • Birth certificate issued by municipal authorities or district office of the Registrar of Births & Deaths or Baptism certificate
    • Birth certificate from the school (Government / Recognised) last attended by the applicant or any other recognised educational institution
    • If a person in class 10 or more pass, he should give a copy of the marksheet of class 10, if it contains date of birth as a proof of date of birth
    • Marksheet of class 8 if it contains date of birth
    • Marksheet of class 5 if it contains date of birth
    • Indian Passport
    • PAN card
    • Driving License
    • Aadhar letter issued by UIDAI
  2. One Residence proof document (such as those listed below) will also be need to get a voter ID card:
    • Current bank passbook / kisan passbook / post office current passbook
    • Ration card
    • Indian Passport
    • Driving License
    • Income tax assessment order
    • Latest rent agreement
    • Latest water / telephone / electricity / gas connection bill for that address, either in the name of the applicant or that of their immediate relatives such as parents
    • Any post / letter / mail delivered through the Indian Postal Department in the applicant’s name at the address of ordinary residence

You will also need a passport-sized photograph.

Step by step process to apply for voter ID card online

Once you have gathered all the required documents, you need to start the process of application online. Follow these steps to apply for a voter ID card online.

  1. Go the to the National Voter Services Portal and click Apply online for registration of new voter / due to shifting from AC. Alternatively, you may directly go to the NVSP Form 6 page.
  2. Select language from the drop-down menu at the top and then fill in all the details requested. This includes your name, age, address, etc. You’ll also have to upload the relevant documents as mentioned above.
  3. Once you’ve filled up the form, double-check everything and then click Submit at the end of the page.

Now you will receive an email with a link that lets you track your voter ID application status. It may take around 30 days for your application to be processed and for a voter ID to be issued. There are some common questions about voter ID online applications we’ve tried to answer below.

Can anyone apply for voter ID online?

Anyone above the age of 18 can apply for a voter ID online in India. However, some persons are not eligible to be on electoral rolls. This includes those who have been declared to be of unsound mind by a competent court; or prisoners; or disqualified from voting due to election related offences or other corrupt practices, among other reasons.

What is the minimum age and maximum age for applying for a voter ID card?

The minimum age for applying for a voter ID in India is 18 years. Note that you can’t be registered as a voter if you aren’t 18 years old on January 1 of the year the elections are held. You’ll have to wait for the next calendar year to vote. There is no maximum age for applying for a voter ID. Anyone above the age of 18 is eligible to vote unless they fall under the exceptions mentioned above.

How can NRIs apply for a voter ID card?

NRIs or Overseas Citizens of India can apply for a voter ID online by filling Form 6A on the NVSP website.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

