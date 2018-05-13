Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is back with offers and deals that will run from May 13 to May 16. The latest Flipkart sale is promising great deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops, electronics, and more. Apart from offers on a large number of products, the sale will also include cashback and exchange offers, flash sales, and no-cost EMI options. HDFC Bank debit and credit card customers can also avail 10 percent instant discount during the Flipkart sale.

We've scanned through hundreds of offers that have gone live on the first day of the Flipkart sale to bring you the best deals in smartphones, laptops, LED TVs, speakers, and other electronics. We'll also guide you through some of the strings attached with available offers.

But first, a few tips to help you make the most out of the Flipkart sale today:

Before you finalise a purchase, make sure you compare prices on Amazon. Since Amazon is also running its Summer Sale at the same time, it's highly likely that some products will feature similar or better pricing. Opt for exchange offers whenever available during the Flipkart sale today and make sure you also get Buyback Guarantee plans along with your purchase. These don't cost a lot and could be useful when you exchange your device for a new one next year. Some of the advertised prices during the Flipkart sale will include bank offers and extra discount exchange schemes. Make sure you double check the final price before buying. As with most online sale events, the best deals will disappear rather quickly. If you know what to buy and find a decent price, don't waste time.

Here is our handpicked list of the best deals from the first day of Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale:

Flipkart sale today’s offers on mobiles

Google Pixel 2

You can grab a brand new Google Pixel 2 for as low as Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 61,000). That's not a flat discount but a combination of offers, including the 10 percent HDFC Bank instant discount offer. Pixel 2 is selling at Rs. 42,999 and includes an exchange offer that promises to take off another Rs. 15,000 (maximum) off.

HDFC Bank debit and credit card users will get a cashback of Rs. 8,000. The Pixel 2 features an impressive 12.2-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (effective price after cashback)

Google Pixel 2 XL

The Google Pixel 2 XL is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000) during the Flipkart sale. You can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 15,000 by using the exchange offer, and if you pay using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card you get another Rs. 10,000 cashback. The Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch QHD+ display and the same camera setup as the Pixel 2. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Price: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000)

iPhone X

The iPhone X 64GB is down to Rs. 81,999 (MRP Rs. 89,000). While the discount may not seem too high, Flipkart is offering an extra Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange value. This brings up the total discount to Rs. 20,000 (maximum) on exchanging your old smartphone with the purchase. If you pay with an HDFC Bank debit or credit card you can knock another Rs. 1,500 off the final price.

Price: Rs. 81,999 (MRP Rs. 89,000)

Samsung Galaxy S8

As part of the Flipkart sale, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990). This is a flat discount and you may get additional benefits by exchanging your old smartphone with the purchase. The Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ display and comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990)

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

The Galaxy S8 Plus is available at a discounted price of Rs. (MRP Rs. 53,990). Galaxy S8 Plus features a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ display and is powered by the Exynos 8895 processor. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 43,990 (MRP Rs. 53,990)

Oppo F3 Plus 64GB

The Oppo F3 Plus 64GB is down to Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 22,990) on Flipkart. It features a 6-inch full-HD display and comes with a 16-megapixel primary camera along with a dual camera setup in the front.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 22,990)

Honor 9 Lite

The Honor 9 Lite is available for the first time with a discount. Currently available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999), the Honor 9 Lite also comes with an exchange offer which can help you take another Rs. 9,000 (maximum) off the listed price. The Honor 9 Lite comes with a 5.65-inch FHD+ display and a dual camera setup.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Flipkart sale today’s offers on tablets

iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB

Apple's iPad Pro 10.5-inch WiFi is down to Rs. 39,900 (MRP Rs. 50,800) during the Flipkart sale today. Bajaj Finserv customers can access the bundled no-cost EMI payment option. The iPad Pro features a 10.5-inch Retina Display and is powered by Apple's A10X Fusion chip. It includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 39,900 (MRP Rs. 50,800)

iPad 9.7-inch (previous generation) 32GB

The previous-generation iPad 9.7-inch is down to Rs. 21,900 (MRP Rs. 28,000) currently. You can get another discount of up to Rs. 16,000 using the bundled exchange offer. The iPad 9.7-inch is powered by Apple's A9 chip and runs iOS 10 out of the box.

Price: Rs. 21,900 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

Flipkart sale today’s offers on speakers

Google Home and Home Mini

This is the first time Google Home and Home Mini are available at discount since their launch in India. Google Home is available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) while Google Home Mini is down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499) during the Flipkart sale. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can get 10 percent instant discount (maximum Rs. 1,500). What's more, first-time Google Play Music subscribers will get a free subscription until October 10.

Price: Starting from Rs. 2,999

Blaupunkt Dolby soundbar

Blaupunkt SBW-01 sounder is down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 12,990) during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. This is expected to disappear very quickly so don't waste any time thinking if you are interested in buying this product. At this price, it's a pretty decent soundbar with Bluetooth support.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 12,990)

Flipkart sale today’s offers on TVs and accessories

Samsung 49-inch curved smart LED TV

If you're looking for a big-screen LED TV from a reputed brand, the Samsung 49-inch curved smart LED TV is down to Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 91,850) during the Flipkart sale. You can get an additional Rs. 15,000 off by swapping your old television set. The TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Price: 54,999 (MRP Rs. 91,850)

Google Chromecast 2

Turn your dumb LED TV into a smart TV with Google's Chromecast 2. It's an easier way to stream content from your mobile phone or a tablet to the big screen. Flipkart is selling a limited stock at a discounted price of Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399) as part of its sale today.

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399)

VU 49-inch full HD smart LED TV

VU's 49-inch full HD smart LED TV is down to Rs. 28,999 (MRP Rs. 44,500). Flipkart is also bundling an exchange offer that can help you with an additional discount of up to Rs. 15,000. The TV comes with three HDMI slots and two USB slots.

Price: Rs. 28,999 (MRP Rs. 44,500)

Flipkart sale today’s offers on laptops

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is down to Rs. 53,990 (MRP Rs. 63,990). The laptop is powered by the seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and a 128GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. You can get an additional Rs. 14,000 (maximum) discount by using the bundled exchange offer.

Price: Rs. 53,990 (MRP Rs. 63,990)

