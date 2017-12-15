The Flipkart New Pinch Days sale has started, and will run till Sunday, December 17. As expected, Flipkart will be offering discounts and offers across all product categories. A lot of good smartphones are available at a discount during the Flipkart sale. Most of these will be bundled with exchange offer that lets you swap your old phone for a new one with an instant discount. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can get 10 percent instant discount (maximum Rs. 1,500 on minimum purchase value of Rs. 3,000). We've picked out some of the best Flipkart sale deals going live today in the technology segment. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, gaming console or a laptop we've got you covered.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB

The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is down to Rs. 64,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000) on Flipkart's New Pinch Days sale. You can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 18,000 using the bundled exchange offer. In case you're swapping a OnePlus 3 or 3T, you will be eligible for another Rs. 3,000 discount. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can get another Rs. 1,500 off the discounted price. That makes it a pretty good deal for anyone who was waiting for a decent deal on the latest iPhones. The iPhone 8 Plus features a 5.5-inch Retina HD display. It is powered by Apple's A11 Bionic chip. It comes with two 12-megapixel cameras as a dual-camera assembly at the back and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 64,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000)

Google Pixel 2 XL

You can grab a Google Pixel 2 XL for Rs. 76,999 (MRP Rs. 82,000) on Flipkart this weekend. There's an additional discount of up to Rs. 21,000 on exchanging your old smartphone. If you pay using any debit or credit card, you get another discount of Rs. 8,000. The Google Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch QHD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM. It runs Android Oreo 8.0.1 out of the box, and there's a 12.2-megapixel primary camera at the back along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 76,999 (MRP Rs. 82,000)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 128GB

The Mi MIX 2 128GB has received a discount of Rs. 5,000 on Flipkart. The smartphone is now available for Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) this weekend during the New Pinch Days sale. You can knock another Rs. 21,000 (maximum) off with an exchange offer. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can get another instant discount of Rs. 1,500. The Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, supported by 6GB of RAM. The primary camera is a 12-megapixel while there's a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

Apple iPhone 8 64GB

The iPhone 8 64GB is down to Rs. 61,999 (MRP Rs. 64,000). The marked discount may not seem too huge but if you factor in the exchange offer and the HDFC Bank cards discount, it still comes out to be a decent deal. The bundled exchange offer can help you get a maximum discount of Rs. 18,000 off the listed value. OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones will fetch you another discount of Rs. 3,000 over the regular exchange value. iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display and is powered by Apple's A11 Bionic chip. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. The iPhone 8 supports wireless charging but you'll need to buy a compatible charger separately.

Price: Rs. 61,999 (MRP Rs. 64,000)

Microsoft Xbox One S

The Xbox One S 1TB with Assassin's Creed Origins bundled is down to Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 34,990). You can exchange an old console and get up to Rs. 4,000 as an instant discount. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can get an additional Rs. 1,500 off the discounted price. The 500GB variant with the same bundled game is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990).

Price: Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 34,990)

HP 15-inch Core i5 laptop

If you're in the market for a Windows based laptop in the Rs. 45,000 price range, here's a good deal for you. The HP 15-inch Core i5 laptop is going to Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990). The laptop features a 15-inch display and is powered by the seventh-generation Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It ships with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. It also includes an AMD Radeon 520s graphics card with 2GB of video RAM. You can further expand the RAM up to 16GB later on.

Price: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990)

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB

The Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB is going at Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 46,000). You can get another discount of up to Rs. 23,000 with the bundled exchange offer. The Galaxy S7 features a 5.1-inch Quad HD display. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by the Exynos 8890 processor clocked at 2.3GHz, supported by 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is dust and water resistant.

Price: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 46,000)

MSI GV Series gaming laptop

The MSI GV Series gaming laptop is down to Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 79,990) on Flipkart's New Pinch Days sale. You can knock another Rs. 10,000 (maximum) off by exchanging your old laptop. The MSI GV Series laptop is powered by the seventh-generation Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive but without any operating system pre-installed. You can transfer your old operating system license to the new laptop or buy one separately. The laptop includes an Nvidia Geforce GTZ 1050 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM. This is a good deal if you're in the market for a gaming laptop under the Rs. 65,000 price point.

Price: Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 79,990)