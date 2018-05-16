Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale in on its last day now. While some of the best Flipkart sale offers have already expired (or sold out), most of them are still available. In case you missed out, you should see all the top deals from our handpicked list of the best deals from the Flipkart sale day 1 and day 2. From the last day, we've picked out Flipkart sale offers today on mobile phones, LED TVs, gaming laptops, and more. As we mentioned earlier, Amazon is also running a sale so make sure you cross check prices before making a decision. We have also included a few deals below from previous days of the sale which are still available.

Flipkart sale today's best offers

VU 40-inch full-HD LED TV

The VU 40-inch full-HD LED TV is available at Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 29,000) as part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. That's around Rs. 2,500 less than its usual selling price. An exchange offer can help further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 8,000. The VU 40-inch full-HD LED TV comes with two HDMI slots and two USB slots. VU promises a better display quality with the A+ grade panel.

Price: Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 29,000)

JBL Clip 2 portable speaker

JBL's Clip 2 portable speaker is available at Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999) as part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The ultra-portable speaker can be useful if you want to listen to music on the go, but don't want a bulky speaker. The tiny Clip 2 includes a battery that can last up to 9 hours on a full charge. The speaker is waterproof and can connect to your mobile devices using a regular Bluetooth connection.

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MPR Rs. 3,999)

Smartron t.phone 32GB

The Smartron t.phone 32GB is currently down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 10,500) on Flipkart. The bundled exchange offer promises a maximum discount of Rs. 6,000 when you swap your old phone with the purchase. The Smartron t.phone features a 5.2-inch HD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. There's a 13-megapixel primary camera at the ear along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the ear and the phone runs Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

Price: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 10,500)

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop

If you're looking for a gaming laptop under Rs. 50,000, the Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch laptop could be just perfect. Currently down to Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 57,990), the laptop comes with an exchange offer that offers an instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000. Acer Nitro 5 is powered by seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. There's a 1TB hard drive inside the laptop and it runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The graphics are fuelled by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, supported by 2GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 57,990)

Flipkart sale offers from the previous days still available

Google Pixel 2 XL

The Google Pixel 2 XL is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000) during the Flipkart sale. You can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 15,000 by using the exchange offer, and if you pay using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card you get another Rs. 10,000 cashback. The Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch QHD+ display and the same camera setup as the Pixel 2. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Price: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000)

Honor 9 Lite

The Honor 9 Lite is available for the first time with a discount. Currently available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999), the Honor 9 Lite also comes with an exchange offer which can help you take another Rs. 9,000 (maximum) off the listed price. The Honor 9 Lite comes with a 5.65-inch FHD+ display and a dual camera setup.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Xiaomi Mi 3C/R3L wireless router

The Mi 3C/R3L wireless router is available at Rs. 949 (MRP Rs. 1,199) for a limited period. The router is decent enough for covering a small area. It comes with four external antennas and the single band router supports a theoretical maximum speed of 300mbps. If your ISP plan is 50 Mbps or less, this router will work just fine for you.

Price: Rs. 949 (MRP Rs. 1,199)

