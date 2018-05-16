Flipkart Sale Last Day: iPhone X, Pixel 2, and Other Deals Still on Offer

Today is the last day of Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. In case you're joining in late, the sale kicked off on May 13 and features offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, and more. There are still 12 hours more to go before these Flipkart offers expire. We've rounded up some of the best deals that went live and are still available as part of the Flipkart sale.

Make sure you cross-check prices on Amazon before buying since Amazon is also running its Summer Sale alongside. Flipkart is also offering bundled exchange offers and discounted buyback offers that are worth using.

Here are the top offers from Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale that are currently available:

Google Pixel 2

You can grab a brand new Google Pixel 2 for as low as Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 61,000). That's not a flat discount but a combination of offers, including the 10 percent HDFC Bank instant discount offer. Pixel 2 is selling at Rs. 42,999 and includes an exchange offer that promises to take off another Rs. 15,000 (maximum) off.

HDFC Bank debit and credit card users will get a cashback of Rs. 8,000. The Pixel 2 features an impressive 12.2-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (effective price after cashback)

Google Pixel 2 XL

The Google Pixel 2 XL is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000) during the Flipkart sale. You can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 15,000 by using the exchange offer, and if you pay using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card you get another Rs. 10,000 cashback. The Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch QHD+ display and the same camera setup as the Pixel 2. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Price: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000)

iPhone X

The iPhone X 64GB is down to Rs. 81,999 (MRP Rs. 89,000). While the discount may not seem too high, the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale is offering an extra Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange value. This brings up the total discount to Rs. 20,000 (maximum) on exchanging your old smartphone with the purchase. If you pay with an HDFC Bank debit or credit card you can knock another Rs. 1,500 off the final price.

Price: Rs. 81,999 (MRP Rs. 89,000)

iPad 9.7-inch (previous generation) 32GB

The previous-generation iPad 9.7-inch is down to Rs. 21,900 (MRP Rs. 28,000) currently. You can get another discount of up to Rs. 16,000 using the bundled exchange offer. The iPad 9.7-inch is powered by Apple's A9 chip and runs iOS 10 out of the box.

Price: Rs. 21,900 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

Google Home and Home Mini

This is the first time Google Home and Home Mini are available at discount since their launch in India. Google Home is available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) while Google Home Mini is down to Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,499) during the Flipkart sale. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can get 10 percent instant discount (maximum Rs. 1,500). What's more, first-time Google Play Music subscribers will get a free subscription until October 10.

Price: Starting from Rs. 3,499

VU 40-inch full-HD LED TV

The VU 40-inch full-HD LED TV is available at Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 29,000) as part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. That's around Rs. 2,500 less than its usual selling price. An exchange offer can help further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 8,000. The VU 40-inch full-HD LED TV comes with two HDMI slots and two USB slots. VU promises a better display quality with the A+ grade panel.

Price: Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 29,000)

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop

If you're looking for a gaming laptop under Rs. 50,000, the Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch laptop could be just perfect. Currently down to Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 57,990), the laptop comes with an exchange offer that offers an instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000. Acer Nitro 5 is powered by seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. There's a 1TB hard drive inside the laptop and it runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The graphics are fuelled by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, supported by 2GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 57,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.