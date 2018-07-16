Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Set to Begin: Top Deals Revealed So Far

Flipkart is taking on Amazon's Prime Day Sale with its own - the four-day-long Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale starts today at 4pm IST and will go on till July 19. As per the landing page, the Flipkart sale is set to offer discounts and deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other gadgets to take on Amazon Prime Day Sale. Detailing a bit more on what it is set to offer, Flipkart has listed a glimpse on some of the price cuts and discounts. The deals include a number of offers on smartphones from Samsung, Google, Vivo, and more. The most notable announcement until now is that the Google Pixel 2 (128GB) will be available for Rs. 42,999 during the sale period. There are exchange offers and buyback guarantee on most smartphones as well, during the sale period. The Flipkart sale deals also include offers on the Apple Watch Series 3, iPhone X, iPad 6th gen, and the Acer Predator Gaming Laptop.

The upcoming Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale promises to offer 'Blockbuster Deals', 'Rush Hour Deals', 'First Time Discounts', and 'Price Crash' offers. During the Flipkart sale, the e-commerce site will host rush hour deals from 4pm to 6pm IST on all four days of the sale. There will be blockbuster deals and price crashes that will be refreshed every 8 hours. During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, SBI is offering 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with the SBI credit card. Also, Baja Finserv is offering its No Cost EMI scheme on a host of products, with the EMI limit at up to 12 months. To make the most out of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, ensure that you have registered beforehand, and have your address and card information filled in.

Flipkart sale offers today on mobile phones

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale deals include exchange offers, BuyBack Guarantee, and discounts on several smartphones. It includes the Google Pixel 2 at Rs. 42,999 during the sale period (MRP Rs. 70,000), with Flipkart also offering an extra Rs. 3,000 on exchange, and a cashback of Rs. 8,000 as well. There is a guaranteed buyback value of up to Rs. 37,000 with the purchase of this smartphone. The Vivo V7+ 64GB variant will be priced at Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990), the Honor 9i will be priced at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999), and the budgeted Panasonic P65 will be priced at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 6,490) during the sale period. Coming to iPhone offers, Flipkart has announced that there will be offers and deals on many iPhone models, including the iPhone X, however, it hasn't detailed them yet.

As a part of Flipkart sale deals, the e-commerce giant is also launching the Infinix Hot 6 Pro during the sale period, priced at Rs. 7,999. The sale will begin on July 17 at 12am. To recall, the smartphone was launched a few days ago, with availability pegged to be within a week. The Flipkart sale ensures that you get a minimum of Rs. 500 off in your exchange offer on any old phone (even 2G and 3G phones included). Flipkart is offering complete mobile protection service starting from as low as Rs. 49 for the Samsung Galaxy On 6 and other phones.

Other deals in Flipkart sale

Meanwhile, Flipkart will provide No Cost EMI, Extended Warranty and exclusive sale on several other electronic products and appliances. Other deals available in the Flipkart sale include the Acer Predator Gaming Laptop that can be purchased starting at Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 89,990). Flipkart lists exclusive deals on Google Home and Chromecast, details on which are not out yet. Mobile accessories and power banks will also be available at a discounted rate. The Apple Watch Series 3 and the iPad 6th Gen will both see a price cut during the sale period. Apart from this, TVs and large appliances will see an up to 70 percent off during the Flipkart sale. Other categories that will see Flipkart sale deals include Home and Furniture, Beauty and Fitness, and Fashion.

