What Is Flipkart Plus and How You Can Sign Up for It?

Flipkart has recently started its own loyalty program to keep customers engaged with its online marketplace. Titled 'Flipkart Plus', the loyalty program offers a number of benefits to its members. Probably the biggest benefit of joining Flipkart Plus this year is an early access to the upcoming Big Billion Days 2018 sale. Flipkart Plus is a loyalty program that aims to reward customers for the purchases they make on the online marketplace. Let's take a look at some of the biggest benefits it offers.

Flipkart Plus benefits

Flipkart Plus offers free priority shipping on more than 3 crore products, according to the company. Needless to say, this will depend on your location. Plus members will get early access to Flipkart's promotional sales from time to time. Flipkart also promises priority customer care for its Plus members. Since Flipkart Plus is more of a loyalty program, members can earn rewards in the form of coins when they purchase products on the online marketplace.

Flipkart Plus members also receive special offers from websites and apps such as BookMyShow, Gaana, Zomato, MakeMyTrip, and others. These are available in the form of coupons, and unlock as you continue shopping on Flipkart. You can redeem your coins for some of these third-party coupons while you're a Plus member.

Flipkart Plus price

While Flipkart Plus membership is completely free, you still need to earn 'coins' to unlock it. There are no yearly or monthly costs associated with Flipkart Plus right now.

How can I join Flipkart Plus?

To join Flipkart Plus you need to collect 50 coins on the marketplace. You can earn 1 coin by spending Rs. 250 on Flipkart. There's a maximum cap of 10 coins per order. To unlock Flipkart Plus membership, you'll need to spend Rs. 12,500 so that you earn 50 coins to join Flipkart Plus.

In case you're an old Flipkart user and have already spent a lot of money on the platform, you may still be eligible for a free account without collecting any new coins. Visit the Flipkart Plus page on the website or simply visit the Plus section on the mobile app on Android and iOS to see if you're eligible.

Once you have enough coins, simply click on the 'Join for Free' button on the Flipkart Plus page and you'll instantly become a member. From now on, whenever you shop on Flipkart you'll receive 1 coin for every Rs. 250 you spend.