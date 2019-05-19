Sunday is the last day of Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The five-day Flipkart sale is coming to an end, but there are still a handful of great deals that are still available. In addition to regular discounts, Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale includes a number of bundled offers that can add more value to your purchases. Flipkart's sale includes hundreds of deals on smartphones, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, and smart wearables. In case you've been busy all week, you still have time to grab some decent deals during Flipkart's sale. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can also avail a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,500 per card).

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale - best mobile deals available on the last day

Acer Swift 5 14-inch laptop

If you're in the market for a compact laptop, the Acer Swift 5 14-inch laptop is down to Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 1,09,999) on Flipkart right now. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7 (8th generation) processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The 14-inch full-HD IPS display is the icing on the cake. You can knock off another Rs. 18,000 (maximum) from the listed price by swapping your old laptop with the purchase.

Price: 57,990 (MRP Rs. 1,09,999)

Oppo K1 (4GB, 64GB)

Oppo K1 (4GB, 64GB) is now down to Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 16,850. Oppo K1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC and features a dual rear camera setup. The phone also comes with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global's Nokia 6.1 Plus is again available at a low price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600). The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer that can help take off another Rs. 13,750 (maximum) from the listed price. Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It includes a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 12,999

Samsung Galaxy J6 (4GB. 64GB)

Samsung's budget phone, Galaxy J6, is currently down to one of its lowest online prices ever. Currently going at Rs. 9,490 (MRP Rs. 12,900), the Samsung Galaxy J6 comes with a 5.6-inch HD display and supports facial unlocking features. HDFC Bank card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 9,490 (MRP Rs. 12,900)

Nokia 5.1 Plus

The affordable Nokia 5.1 Plus is also available at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. Currently down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199), the Nokia 5.1 Plus offers a decent value for money at this price point. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. It also comes with a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 9,700 (maximum) from the listed price.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB, 64GB)

Asus' ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB, 64GB) is down to its 'lowest price' ever on Flipkart. The phone is now selling at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, and it comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Honor 10 Lite (4GB, 64GB)

The Honor 10 Lite (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) during Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. Honor 10 Lite is powered by Huawei's Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display and includes a 3,400mAh battery. Honor 10 Lite also comes with a dual rear camera setup along with a 24-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale - other great deals available on the last day

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 4 is still available at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The 40mm variant is currently available at Rs. 34,899 (MRP Rs. 40,900) on Flipkart. The product listing claims there are only a few units left so don't waste a lot of time thinking.

In case you've been on the fence all this while just because of the price, now seems like a good time to grab Apple's latest smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 4 comes with a bunch of enhancements over its predecessor, apart from the usual activity and health tracking features.

Price: Rs. 34,899 (MRP Rs. 40,900)

Samsung N300 soundbar

Samsung's N300 Bluetooth soundbar is available at a low price of Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 9,000) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. This price is even lower than the last time this soundbar went on sale. The Samsung N300 Bluetooth soundbar includes a built-in woofer so it doesn't need additional space in your living room.

Price: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 9,000)

Apple Watch Series 3

In case you're looking for something more affordable, the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm is still available at Rs. 24,900 (MRP Rs. 31,900). The 38mm variant was also available earlier, but it has sold out now. The Apple Watch Series 3 features an in-built GPS and includes a heart rate monitor. You'll need an iPhone to use the smartwatch though, in case you weren't aware.

Price: Rs. 24,900 (MRP Rs. 31,900)

House of Marley No Bounds Bluetooth speaker

Hour of Marley's No Bounds Bluetooth speaker is going at Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 14,990) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The portable speaker carries an IP67 certification, making it water and dust proof. The speaker comes with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

TP-Link RE305 AC1200 Wi-Fi range extender

If you're having trouble getting decent Wi-Fi coverage around your house, it's always better to invest in a range extender. The TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi range extender is down to Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 6,499). That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual selling price online. The range extender is simple to setup and takes up a power point on a switchboard.

Price: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 6,499)

Chromecast 3

Google's Chromecast 3 is currently down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,499). In case you're looking to turn your dumb big-screen TV into a smart one, adding a Google Chromecast 3 is one of the ways. The streaming media player takes up a single HDMI port on your TV and you can stream content via a mobile device, tablet, or a PC to the TV.

