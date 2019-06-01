Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Tech Deals

Flipkart is back with another sale. The Flipkart Flipstart Days sale has just kicked off and will be open till June 3. The sale includes deals and offers on laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and other products. The three-day Flipkart sale will also offer a bunch of bundled offers including exchange and no-cost EMI options.

The Walmart-owned company has tied up with Axis Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. The discount is capped at Rs. 750 per card. We've handpicked the best deals available right now on Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale.

Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale - The best offers available right now

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 (A515-51G) laptop is down to Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 59,999) during Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale this weekend. The 15.6-inch laptop is powered by the seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. On the graphics side, there's an Nvidia GeForce MX130 graphics card with 2GB of video RAM. You can exchange an old laptop, in working condition, and get up to Rs. 16,000 as an additional discount.

Price: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

HP Pavilion x360

If you're in the market for a 2-in-1, the HP Pavilion x360 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 47,509) on Flipkart. The hybrid laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 256GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home. The laptop also comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office. The HP Pavilion x360 features a 14-inch HD display which supports stylus pens. Pay using an Axis Bank credit or debit card and get an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 47,509)

Acer Aspire 3

Acer's affordable Aspire 3 (A315-41) laptop is down to Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 42,720) during Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale. Acer Aspire 3 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 4G of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer with up to Rs. 16,000 off, and an extra Rs. 8,500 with select laptops. Acer Aspire 3 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD LED display.

Price: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 42,720)

HP 15q 15.6-inch laptop

In case you're looking for a decent laptop at the Rs. 50,000 price point, the HP 15q 15.6-inch laptop might fit your needs. Currently down to Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 59,247), the laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB conventional hard drive. The HP 15q runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD LED display and includes the Nvidia GeForce MX110 graphics card with 2GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 59,247)

Asus ZenBook 13

If you're looking for a thin and light laptop, the Asus ZenBook 13 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 64,990 (MRP Rs. 78,990) during the Flipkart Flipstart Days sale. The ZenBook 13 is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. It features a 256GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD LED display with an anti-glare coating. There's a fingerprint sensor on the laptop for authentication. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 16,000 when you exchange an old laptop with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 64,990 (MRP Rs. 78,990)

Samsung AX3000 room air purifier

Samsung's AX3000 portable room air purifier is selling at Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 24,000) during the Flipkart Flipstart Days sale. Pair your purchase with payment by an Axis Bank credit and debit card for an additional 10 percent instant discount. The Samsung AX3000 air purifier is suitable for medium sized rooms of up to 420 square feet. The air purifier features a triple air purifications system that promises a clean, odour-free air.

Price: Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 24,000)

Fujifilm X100F mirrorless camera

The Fujifilm X100F mirrorless camera is going at Rs. 82,999 (MRP Rs. 94,899) on Flipkart right now. There are only a few units left so don't be surprised if this sells out pretty quickly. The current price is around Rs. 6,000 less than the usual online selling price. The camera features a 24.3-megapixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS III sensor and is powered by the X-Processor Pro.

Price: Rs. 82,999 (MRP Rs. 94,899)

VU Pixelight 43-inch 4K smart LED TV

Flipkart is selling the VU Pixelight 43-inch 4K smart LED TV at a discount price of Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 36,000) during the Flipstart Days sale this weekend. To add value to your purchase, exchange an old TV to receive up to Rs. 8,000 as an additional instant discount. Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods. The VU Pixelight 43-inch 4K smart LED TV includes two USB ports and three HDMI ports. The TV features support for HDR10.

Price: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 36,000)

