Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: The Best Deals Revealed So Far

Flipkart's Republic Day 2019 Sale has begun, and the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant has listed a number of offers on smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, tablets, and other categories. Flipkart's first massive sale of the year is a good opportunity to grab your favourite tech products at a discount. Flipkart has also tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit card customers. In addition, Flipkart will offer a bunch of bundled payment and exchange offers with select products/.

To help you cut through the noise, we've scanned through hundreds of deals that have just gone live on Flipkart's Republic Day Sale to bring you the best deals that deserve your attention. Remember that Flipkart's rival Amazon is also running a sale in parallel, so be sure to check out the deals on offer during the Great Indian Sale as well.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019 - The best deals from day 1

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB Wi-Fi is down to Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 50,800). You can exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 14,900 additional discount on the iPad Pro 10.5-inch. The iPad Pro 10.5-inch is powered by Apple's A10X Fusion chip and a 12-megapixel rear camera accompanied by a 7-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 50,800)

Realme 2 Pro (8GB, 128GB)

The Realme 2 Pro (8GB, 128GB) is available at Rs. 16,990 on Flipkart Republic Day sale right now. The bundled exchange offer promises to take up to Rs. 13,900 off the listed price when you swap your old smartphone along with your purchase. The Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. On the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme 2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Asus ZenFone Max M2 32GB

Asus' affordable smartphone, the ZenFone Max M2 32GB is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999). The ZenFone Max M2 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with a display notch and features a 4,000mAh battery. As for the cameras, the ZenFone Max M2 features a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Acer Nitro Ryzen 5 laptop

Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU is currently selling at Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999) on Flipkart's Republic Day sale. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The Nitro 5 comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and weighs a little less than 3kg. You can swap your old laptop in a working condition and get up to Rs. 7,500 as an additional discount.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB

The Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Xbox starter bundle is now down to Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990) on Flipkart. The Xbox starter bundle comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold access. If you have an ancient gaming console lying around, you can get up to Rs. 1,500 off on your purchase.

Price: Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Motorola One Power 64GB

The Motorola One Power 64GB is again available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) on Flipkart's Republic Day sale. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It has already received the Android 9.0 Pie update so you're pretty much sorted from a software point of view. The Motorola One Power also includes a dual rear camera assembly along with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Nokia 5.1 Plus 32GB

In case you missed it during the last couple of sales, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is back to the Rs. 9,999 price point. Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch HD+ display, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Nokia 6.1 Plus 64GB

Another deal that's made a comeback is the Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600). The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by another Rs. 13,800 (maximum). The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone ships with a 3,060mAh battery that should be decent enough to last an entire day, depending on your actual usage.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600)

Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer's Predator Helios 300 is currently available at a low price of Rs. 94,990 (MRP Rs. 1,39,999) on Flipkart's Republic Day sale. The gaming laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 128GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The graphics are handled the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, supported by 6GB of video RAM. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display.

Price: Rs. 94,990 (MRP Rs. 1,39,999)

