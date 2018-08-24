Flipkart Superr Sale Has Kicked Off and Here Are the Best Deals in Tech

Flipkart's 'Superr Sale' has kicked off but as of now, the sale is for Flipkart Plus members exclusively. The Flipkart sale will be open to all customers from Saturday. The sale seems like a rehash of the online retailer's most recent promotional sale since it carries almost identical deals from the last sale. The one-day sale includes discounts and offers on all major product categories. Flipkart Plus members will enjoy free shipping and priority customer care. Since the membership doesn't cost anything as of now, it's worth signing up, even if it’s just to make the most of there Superr Sale.

HDFC Bank customers can get 10 percent instant discount (maximum Rs. 1,000) on payments made using a debit or a credit card during the Flipkart sale though offer seems to be limited to select products only. Some products are also available with 5 percent discount on EMI transactions done using ICIC Bank credit cards.

We've picked out some of the best tech deals available so far from the Flipkart sale. We'll keep updating this page with all the best deals during the sale, so make sure you bookmark it and keep coming back.

Apple iPad (6th generation) 32GB WiFi

In case you missed it during the last sale, the iPad 32GB WiFi (sixth generation) is down to Rs. 24,900 (MRP Rs. 28,000) during Flipkart's Superr sale right now. The iPad features a 9.7-inch display and runs iOS 11 out-of-the-box. This is the latest iPad which supports Apple Pencil. It is powered by Apple's A10X Fusion chip couple with the M10 co-processor.

Price: Rs. 24,900 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

Google Pixel 2 128GB

The Google Pixel 2 is a hot favourite during any promotional sale on Flipkart. The smartphone is currently down to Rs. 50,999 (MRP Rs. 70,000). HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can get a cashback worth Rs. 8,000. The bundled exchange offer includes a maximum discount worth up to Rs. 15,000 off the listed price. The overall deal is still pretty sweet if you're not willing to wait for the next-generation Pixel phones, which are rumoured to be around the corner. The Google Pixel 2 features a 5-inch full-HD display and a 12.2-megapixel primary camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC supported by 4GB of RAM, and it runs Android 8.0.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 50,999 (MRP Rs. 70,000)

Nokia 5 16GB

The Nokia 5 16GB is available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 15,299) as part of the Flipkart sale offers. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the smartphone. You can get an additional discount up to Rs. 9,999 when you exchange an old smartphone with your purchase. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can get a 10 percent additional discount. The Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch HD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 420 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 15,299)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB bundle

Microsoft's Xbox One S 1TB with Assassin's Creed Origins and Rainbow Six Siege is down to Rs. 22,490 (MRP Rs. 30,990) at Flipkart right now. You can get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 3,000 on swapping your old gaming console with your purchase. The gaming console comes with standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 22,490 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm

The next-generation Apple Watch may be just around the corner but in case you're looking to grab the latest one at a discount, the Apple Watch series 3 42mm is down to Rs. 28,900 (MRP Rs. 34,410). We must mention that this is not the cellular variant but the regular one with in-built GPS. The discounted price is available on black and silver variants of the Apple Watch series 3.

Price: Rs. 28,900 (MRP Rs. 34,410)

Google Chromecast 2

Add a little smart functionality to your dumb big-screen TV with the Google Chromecast 2 as part of the Flipkart sale. Currently down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,399), Google Chromecast is a media streaming device which you can stick into any of your TV's HDMI ports and convert your regular TV into a smart TV. You'll also need a power source for the Chromecast 2 which can be a USB port on your TV or simply a power adapter. Chromecast 2 enables you to stream content from a mobile device to your LED TV.

Price: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,399)

Alcatel A3 10 32GB

In case you're looking to grab an Android-based tablet, the Alcatel A3 10 tablet is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999) at Flipkart right now. The tablet supports both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity. The bundled exchange offer can get you an additional discount worth up to Rs. 9,000 on the listed price. The tablet features a 10.1-inch display and a 4,600mAh battery. There's an 8-megapixel camera at the rear along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Moto Z2 Force 64GB

The Moto Z2 Force is available at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999) during Flipkart's Superr Sale right now. The bundled exchange offer can help knock off another Rs. 15,000 (maximum) from the price. The Moto Z2 Force features a 5.5-inch quad-HD display along with a dual camera setup at the rear. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

