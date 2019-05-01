Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale has kicked off today with a number of offers on electronics. The sale will run from May 1 to May 3, just ahead of Amazon's upcoming Summer Sale. The Flipstart Days sale is offering discounts on gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, smart wearables, and other electronics. Axis Bank customers can avail an additional instant discount of 10 percent (maximum Rs. 750) per card. In addition, consumers can also grab no-cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and bundled extended warranty options.

It's never easy to navigate such online sales so we've done all the homework for you. We've handpicked the best deals available on Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale so far.

Flipkart Flipstart Days sale May 2019 - Best deals so far

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB

While Sony's summer promotion had brought down the price of PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB to Rs. 23,580 (with three free games), Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale is now offering it at a discounted price of Rs. 22,690 (MRP Rs. 28,580). You get Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Gran Turismo bundled with the console.

To further sweeten the deal, you can pay with an Axis Bank credit or debit card to get an additional 10 percent discount. You can even swap an ancient console and get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500 on your purchase.

Price: Rs. 22,690 (MRP Rs. 28,580)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB

Flipkart is offering Microsoft's Xbox One S 1TB gaming console at Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990). While the pricing is the same as the official discount being offered right now, you can still grab an additional discount using the available exchange and payment offers. The Xbox One S 1TB console comes with three months' worth of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch gaming laptop

Asus' new ROG Strix 15.6-inch gaming laptop with Intel 8th generation Core i5 processor is now down to Rs. 68,990 (MRP Rs. 88,190) on Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale. The laptop comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 128GB SSD. It runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, supported by 4GB of video RAM. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

You can swap your old laptop (in working condition) and get another discount worth up to Rs. 10,500 on your purchase. Paying with an Axis Bank credit or debit card can also get you another 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 68,990 (MRP Rs. 88,190)

Apple Watch Series 3

In case you missed Flipkart's previous sales, the Apple Watch Series 3 is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 25,900 (MRP Rs. 31,900) for the 42mm variant while the 38mm variant is down to Rs. 23,900 (MRP Rs. 28,900). The Apple Watch Series 3 comes with built-in GPS and is swimproof.

Price: Rs. 25,900 (MRP Rs. 31,900)

Samsung Galaxy Watch

In case you're an Android user, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm is also down to Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 25,990). Samsung's Galaxy Watch features a circular design, giving it more of a conventional watch look. The Galaxy Watch is water resistant up to 50 metres. Samsung claims its battery can last up to 80 hours on Bluetooth, and up to 24 hours with the GPS turned on.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 25,990)

Google Home and Home Mini

Flipkart's Flipstart Sale also includes Google's smart home speakers. Google Home is available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) while the smaller variant Google Home Mini is down to Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999). Both the smart speakers are powered by Google Assistant and offer a variety of use cases. You could use voice commands to play music, control smart home appliances in your house, ask questions, set reminders, and much more.

Price: Starting at Rs. 3,999

Samsung N300 Bluetooth soundbar

If you're looking for an affordable and compact soundbar that fits your TV cabinet, the Samsung N300 might be the right soundbar for you. Currently down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,000), the Samsung N300 features a built-in woofer so you don't need any extra space for a woofer. The soundbar also pairs with your mobile devices using a Bluetooth connection. There's also a USB port in case you want to plug in your flash drive to play music.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,000)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.