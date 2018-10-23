Flipkart is back with its second round of festive season sales in the form of 'Festive Dhamaka Days' sale. The online sale is now open exclusively for Flipkart Plus members and will go live for everyone else starting midnight on Wednesday. A lot of the deals and offers are similar to the ones we saw during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale earlier this month. This time around the Walmart-owned company has tied up with Axis Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users, subject to a maximum discount of Rs. 4,000 per card on a minimum cart value of Rs. 1,499. In addition, there are a bunch of bundled offers and protection plans that can add value to purchases made during the Flipkart sale.

What Is Flipkart Plus and How You Can Sign Up for It?

Flipkart Dhamaka Days Sale deals

We've picked out some of the best deals and offers available right now. Here are our top picks from the first day of the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale:

Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB)

The Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990) on Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale right now. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,700. Axis Bank debit and credit card and PhonePe users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Jio is also offering up to 3.2TB 4G data and additional benefits with select partners. The Oppo F9 features a 6.3-inch full HD display and comes with a tiny display notch. It also comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 3,500mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Nokia 6.1 Plus (4GB, 64GB)

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600) on Flipkart. You can swap your old smartphone, in a working condition, and get an instant discount up to Rs. 15,000. Flipkart and Airtel have teamed up to offer Rs. 1,800 cashback and up to 240GB free data with select recharge packs. The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC. If you're looking for an Android One-based phone at this price point, the Nokia 6.1 Plus seems like a decent option at this price as part of the Flipkart sale.

Price: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600)

Google Home and Home Mini

Google's smart speakers are available at a discounted price on Flipkart's second round of festive season sales right now. The Google Home Mini is down to Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499) while the bigger Google Home is available at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999). You can get an additional 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Google Home smart speakers are powered by Google Assistant and can be used in a number of ways. You could ask questions, set reminders, or simply play music.

Price: Google Home Mini Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499) | Google Home Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (3GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is available at one of its all-time lowest price of Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 17,900) as part of the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale. If you factor in the exchange offer with up to Rs. 9,200 discount and the bundled Axis Bank 10 percent instant discount, you can get a pretty decent deal. The Galaxy On Nxt comes with a 5.5-inch display and is powered by the Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 17,900)

Nokia 5.1 Plus (3GB, 32GB)

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199). This is the same deal we saw during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale earlier this month. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive up to Rs. 9,750 as an instant discount. The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. It includes a dual camera setup at the rear and a 3,060mAh battery. No-cost EMI options are also available on select debit and credit cards.

Price: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Apple iPhone XS 256GB

Flipkart is currently offering a flat discount worth Rs. 5,000 on the new iPhone XS 256GB variant. The discount is available on all colour variants, but it's likely to get sold out quickly. The bundled exchange offer comes with an instant discount worth Rs. 16,000 (maximum). Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount as part of the Flipkart sale, which is applicable on EMI transactions as well. The iPhone XS comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip.

Price: Rs. 1,09,900 (MRP Rs. 1,14,900)

VU official Android TV 55-inch 4K smart TV

VU's 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 66,000) as part of Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale. That's around Rs. 8,000 less than its usual selling price. The bundled exchange offer can help knock off another Rs. 15,000 (maximum) from the listed price. The TV includes three HDMI slots and two USB slots. The smart TV includes built-in Chromecast support and you can access Google's apps too.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 66,000)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB

The Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Xbox starter bundle is available at Rs. 21,490 (MRP Rs. 30,990) on Flipkart right now. If you've got an old gaming console lying around, you can get an additional discount up to Rs. 1,500. The Xbox starter bundle includes 3-months worth of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

Price: Rs. 21,490 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Fitbit Charge 2

The Fitbit Charge 2 is down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale right now. Although the Charge 3 has been launched already, in case you're not willing to spend top money on the new fitness tracker, the Charge 2 is still decent at this price. The Fitbit Charge 2 features an OLED display and a heart rate tracker. Apart from tracking your daily activities and sleep patterns, the fitness tracker can also deliver notifications from your smartphone to your wrist.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Vivo V9 Youth (4GB, 32GB)

The Vivo V9 Youth (4GB, 32GB) is available at just Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) on Flipkart right now. Flipkart is offering an extra Rs. 2,000 discount over the normal exchange value when you swap your old phone along with the purchase. The Vivo V9 Youth features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and a dual camera setup at the rear. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The Vivo V9 includes a 3,260mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is again available at Big Billion Days sale prices on Flipkart. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999). There's a bundled exchange offer with an instant discount up to Rs. 11,700. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB/6GB of RAM, depending on the variant you pick.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

