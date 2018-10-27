Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale: Best Last-Minute Deals Still Available

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale has entered its last day. The second round of Flipkart's festive season sales will end at midnight tonight i.e. Saturday. In case you were busy the whole week, there's still another chance for you to grab some great deals. The Flipkart sale is offering deals and offers on mobile phones, laptops, streaming media players, smart speakers, and a lot more. This time around the Walmart-owned online marketplace has tied up with Axis Bank to offer 10 percent cashback to its debit and credit card users. The cashback is also applicable on EMI transactions. In addition, Flipkart is also offering a bunch of bundled offers such as exchange, protection plans, payment offers, and more.

We've handpicked some of the best deals that are still available during the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale - best deals still available at the last-minute

Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch laptop

The Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-51) gaming laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 81,990 (MRP Rs. 1,29,999) on Flipkart right now. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard and a 128GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. On the graphics front, the laptop features a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB of video RAM. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 8,500 (maximum) from the listed price.

Price: Rs. 81,990 (MRP Rs. 1,29,999)

Asus ZenFone 5Z (6GB, 64GB)

The Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale gives you one more chance to grab the ZenFone 5Z at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999). The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD display and a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone also includes a 3,300mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Google Chromecast 2

The previous generation Google Chromecast is down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399) during the Flipkart sale right now. The Chromecast 2 sticks to an HDMI port on your TV and lets you stream content from a mobile device or a desktop to your TV. The device is quite simple to setup and use. It's worth mentioning here that Google has just recently launched the Chromecast 3 in India, but if you're not too keen on spending Rs. 3,499 on it, the Chromecast 2 is still a decent buy at this price.

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MRP RS. 3,399)

Google Home and Home Mini

Google's smart speakers are available at a discounted price on Flipkart sale right now. The Google Home Mini is down to Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499) while the bigger Google Home is available at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999). You can get an additional 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Google Home smart speakers are powered by Google Assistant and can be used in a number of ways. You could ask questions, set reminders, or simply play music.

Price: Google Home Mini Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499) | Google Home Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

VU official Android TV 55-inch 4K smart TV

VU's 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 66,000) as part of Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale. That's around Rs. 8,000 less than its usual selling price. The bundled exchange offer can help knock off another Rs. 15,000 (maximum) from the listed price. The TV includes three HDMI slots and two USB slots. The smart TV includes built-in Chromecast support and you can access Google's apps too.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 66,000)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is again available at Big Billion Days sale prices on Flipkart. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999). There's a bundled exchange offer with an instant discount up to Rs. 11,700. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch FHD display and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB/6GB of RAM, depending on the variant you pick.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB)

The Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990) on Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale right now. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,700. Axis Bank debit and credit card and PhonePe users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Jio is also offering up to 3.2TB 4G data and additional benefits with select partners. The Oppo F9 features a 6.3-inch full HD display and comes with a tiny display notch. It also comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 3,500mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Nokia 5.1 Plus (3GB, 32GB)

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199) on Flipkart. This is the same deal we saw during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale earlier this month. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive up to Rs. 9,750 as an instant discount. The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch HD display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. It includes a dual camera setup at the rear and a 3,060mAh battery. No-cost EMI options are also available on select debit and credit cards.

Price: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (3GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is available at one of its all-time lowest price of Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 17,900) as part of the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale. If you factor in the exchange offer with up to Rs. 9,200 discount and the bundled Axis Bank 10 percent instant discount, you can get a pretty decent deal. The Galaxy On Nxt comes with a 5.5-inch display and is powered by the Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 17,900)

Which is the best phone to buy during Flipkart, Amazon sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.