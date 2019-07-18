Today is the last day of Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The sale had started earlier this week, taking on Amazon's Prime Day sale. Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale began with hundreds of offers on mobile phones, LED TVs, speakers, and other electronics. While some of the deals have been sold out, there are still quite a few left that have spilled over to the last day of the sale. Flipkart has also collaborated with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit card users.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale – best offers on mobile phones

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S (3GB, 32GB) is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (Regular Price: Rs. 10,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The bundled exchange offer can help sweeten the deal by another Rs. 9,500 (maximum) discount when you swap your old phone with the purchase.

The Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Redmi Note 7S is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Honor 8C

Huawei sub-brand Honor's affordable phone, Honor 8C, is now selling at Rs. 7,999 on Flipkart during the Big Shopping Days sale. The bundled exchange offer comes with an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,350. You can save more money by paying with an SBI credit card.

Honor 8C features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a notch. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Honor 8C comes with an eye-care mode that can help protect your eyes during extended usage.

Price: Rs. 7,999(MRP Rs. 12,999)

Honor 20i

Honor 20i is the most affordable phone in the company's new Honor 20 series. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on when you buy the Honor 20i and pay for it online using any payment mode. You can swap your old smartphone and get additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,500.

The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a powerful triple camera setup at the rear along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (effective after discount on prepaid orders)

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro is now down to Rs. 13,499 (Regular Price: Rs. 13,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. While that may seem like a small discount, you could still add more value to your purchase by using the available exchange offer. Make your payment with an SBI credit card and you can avail additional 10 percent instant discount.

The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. There's a dual-camera setup at the back along with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone comes with a 4,045mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Price: Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale – best offers available on last day

Samsung 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

Samsung's 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 1,04,900) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. You can swap an old TV and get up to Rs. 18,000 as an additional instant discount. Paying with an SBI credit card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount. The TV comes with two HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Price: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 1,04,900)

VU 40-inch full-HD smart LED TV

VU's 40-inch smart LED TV is available at Rs. 16,999 on Flipkart right now. The full-HD TV comes with a bundled exchange offer that can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 10,000. VU offers a standard 1-year warranty on its TVs in India. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. There are dedicated keys on the remote control for launching Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube apps on the TV.

Price: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 27,000)

Acer Nitro 5 Spin 15.6-inch laptop

Acer's Nitro 5 Spin hybrid laptop is down to Rs. 50,990 (MRP Rs. 76,445) on Flipkart right now. You can exchange your old laptop and get up to Rs. 7,500 as an instant discount. The Acer Nitro 5 Spin comes with a 15.6-inch display and is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. The laptop ships with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. For graphics, there's an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 50,990 (MRP Rs. 76,445)

