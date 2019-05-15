Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale is now live for everyone, a few hours after offering early access to Flipkart Plus members. The Walmart-owned online marketplace will be offering hundreds of deals and offers during its five-day promotional sale this week. This includes flat discounts and bundled offers on mobile phones, laptops, big-screen TVs, speakers, and more. Flipkart sale will be offering 10 percent instant discount to HDFC Bank's credit and debit card users.

We're scanning hundreds of deals to bring you the best offers from Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale this week. Here are some of the best deals available on the first day of the sale:

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale - best offers right now

Oppo K1 (4GB, 64GB)

Oppo K1 (4GB, 64GB) is now down to Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990) on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 16,850. Oppo K1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC and features a dual rear camera setup. The phone also comes with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global's Nokia 6.1 Plus is again available at a low price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600). The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer that can help take off another Rs. 13,750 (maximum) from the listed price. Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It includes a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 12,999

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 4 is now available at a discounted price for the first time on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The 40mm variant is currently available at Rs. 34,900 (MRP Rs. 40,900) on Flipkart. In case you've been on the fence all this while just because of the price, now seems like a good time to grab Apple's latest smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 4 comes with a bunch of enhancements over its predecessor, apart from the usual activity and health tracking features.

Price: Rs. 34,900 (MRP Rs. 40,900)

Apple Watch Series 3

In case you're looking for something more affordable, the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) is down to Rs. 21,900 (MRP Rs. 28,900) on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The Apple Watch Series 3 features an in-built GPS and includes a heart rate monitor. You'll need an iPhone to use the smartwatch though, in case you weren't aware.

Price: Rs. 21,900 (MRP Rs. 28,900)

Samsung Galaxy J6 (4GB. 64GB)

Samsung's budget phone, Galaxy J6, is currently down to one of its lowest online prices ever. Currently going at Rs. 9,490 (MRP Rs. 12,900), the Samsung Galaxy J6 comes with a 5.6-inch HD display and supports facial unlocking features. HDFC Bank card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 9,490 (MRP Rs. 12,900)

Nokia 5.1 Plus

The affordable Nokia 5.1 Plus is also available at a discounted price on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. Currently down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199), the Nokia 5.1 Plus offers a decent value for money at this price point. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. It also comes with a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 9,700 (maximum) from the listed price.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB, 64GB)

Asus' ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB, 64GB) is down to its 'lowest price' ever on Flipkart. The phone is now selling at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, and it comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Honor 10 Lite (4GB, 64GB)

The Honor 10 Lite (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) on Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. Honor 10 Lite is powered by Huawei's Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display and includes a 3,400mAh battery. Honor 10 Lite also comes with a dual rear camera setup along with a 24-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43

Xiaomi's Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 is down to Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999) on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. This is the first time this Mi TV model has been a part of a promotional sale. The TV is powered by Google's Android TV which means you get a full stack of Google's apps and Chromecast support with the TV.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Chromecast 3

Google's Chromecast 3 is currently down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,499). In case you're looking to turn your dumb big-screen TV into a smart one, adding a Google Chromecast 3 is one of the ways. The streaming media player takes up a single HDMI port on your TV and you can stream content via a mobile device, tablet, or a PC to the TV.

Price: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

Samsung N300 soundbar

Samsung's N300 Bluetooth soundbar is available at a low price of Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 9,000) on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The Bluetooth soundbar typically retails online at a price point of Rs. 7,000. Moreover, this price is even lower than the last time this soundbar went on sale. The Samsung N300 Bluetooth soundbar includes a built-in woofer so it doesn't need additional space in your living room.

Price: Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 9,000)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB

Microsoft's Xbox One S 1TB console with the Xbox starter bundle is down to Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990) on Flipkart right now. The console comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount worth up to Rs. 4,000 if you've got an old console you'd like to swap.

Price: Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

JBL SB150/230 soundbar

JBL's popular affordable soundbar, SB150/230, can be yours for as low as Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 24,990). That's a decent price for this entry-level soundbar that promises to improve your TV's audio experience. It comes with a subwoofer and supports Bluetooth connections.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 24,990)

Sony V21D Bluetooth speaker

Sony's massive V21D party speaker is available with a discount of Rs. 8,000 if you choose to pay online during the Flipkart sale. The discount brings down the price of the speaker to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990). Pair your purchase with an HDFC Bank card payment and you'll be eligible for an additional 10 percent instant discount. At that price, this seems like a pretty decent deal. However, the speaker seems to be available only at select locations as of now.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

TP-Link LB130 Wi-Fi smart bulb

Add a bunch of smart bulbs, and make your home smarter, or maybe start with just one. The TP-Link LB130 smart bulb is down to Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 4,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale right now. You can control the bulb wirelessly using a mobile app or if using Google Assistant on a compatible smart speaker. The bulb is also compatible with Amazon Alexa. Don't be surprised if this runs out of stock quickly.

Price: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.