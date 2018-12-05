The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale has just kicked off for Flipkart Plus members. The sale will open up for everyone else shortly I.e. at midnight on Thursday. The Flipkart sale brings back some of the best deals from the festive season sales held earlier this year and a few new offers as well. Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. In case you missed out during the festive season sales, here's another opportunity to grab some exciting deals before the end of this year.

The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale includes a large number of deals on mobile phones, electronics, appliances, and more. But not all of them are worth your time and money. We've scanned through a lot of these deals to get you the best deals that are available right now.

Here's our pick for the best deals available on the first day of Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale so far:

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 has gone on sale every single time Flipkart has organized a sale this year since the phone was launched. Currently available at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999), the ZenFone Max Pro M1 promises a value-for-money deal. We'd recommend you get the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant that's down to Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the Flipkart sale if you're keen on playing most modern games. The phone ships with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and a dual camera setup at the rear and is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC. It includes a massive 5,000mAh battery that should be good enough to last an entire day. It's worth mentioning here that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is set to launch in India next week, but if you're not too keen on spending full price on a new phone, this may still be a good option.

Price: Starting from Rs. 9,999

Poco F1

In case you missed the festive season sales, you've got another chance to grab the Xiaomi Poco F1 at a discount. All variants of the phone are currently available at a discount during the Flipkart sale. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) while the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage option is available at Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 30,999). If you're looking for high-end specifications at a decent enough price, the Poco F1 is a great pick. When we tested the Poco F1, we found it offered a great battery life and an excellent value for money, but the camera struggles when it comes to low-light photos.

Price: Starting from Rs. 19,999

Google Pixel 3 64GB

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,500 on the Google Pixel 3 64GB. You can get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,900 when you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent discount as well. The Google Pixel 3 offers the best of what Google has to offer in terms of software and hardware. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch FHD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC. Being a Pixel device, it is expected to get quicker software updates compared to other Android flagships.

Price: Rs. 66,500 (MRP Rs. 71,000)

Motorola One Power

The Motorola One Power 64GB is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999). The smartphone has already received the Android 9.0 update which makes this a rather sweet deal. The Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC. You can knock off another Rs. 13,850 (maximum) by swapping your old smartphone with the purchase. The phone also comes with a no-cost EMI option along with the HDFC Bank 10 percent instant discount on debit and credit cards during the Flipkart sale.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Nokia 5.1 Plus

HMD Global's Nokia 5.1 Plus is currently down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199) on Flipkart during the Big Shopping Days sale. Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch HD+ display and a dual camera setup at the back, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Honor 9N

The popular Honor 9N is currently down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) on Flipkart. You can get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 10,400 by exchanging your old used smartphone. HDFC Bank card users and Mastercard users (applicable for first online payment only) for 10 percent instant discount. The Honor 9N comes with a 5.84-inch display and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 659 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. There are two rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera as well.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Realme C1

The pocket-friendly Realme C1 (2GB, 16GB) is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 8,990) during the Flipkart sale. With HDFC Bank's 10 percent instant discount, you can get a pretty decent overall deal. The Realme C1 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras, and a massive 4,230mAh battery. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC, supported by 2GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 8,990)

Honor 10 (6GB, 128GB)

The Honor 10 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is currently down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999). With the bundled exchange offer, you can get an instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,900 during the Flipkart sale. The Honor 10 comes with a 5.84-inch FHD+ display and runs on Huawei's Kirin 970 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. On the front, there's a 24-megapixel camera while there are two cameras (24-megapixel and 16-megapixel) at the back.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Apple Watch Series 3

The previous-generation Apple Watch Series 3 is down to Rs. 24,900 (MRP Rs. 28,900) for the 38mm variant while the 42mm variant is down to Rs. 26,900 (MRP Rs. 34,410) during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. This is a decent deal if you're upgrading from the very first Apple Watch and don't want to spend a lot of money on the new Apple Watch Series 4. The Apple Watch can be a perfect wearable in case you're into fitness and already use an iPhone.

Price: Starting from Rs. 24,900

Apple iPad (6th generation) 9.7-inch Wi-Fi

The sixth-generation Apple iPad is down to Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000). This is the same deal we saw earlier during Flipkart's festive season sales. In case you missed out, this is another opportunity. The sixth-generation iPad supports Apple Pencil and is powered by Apple's A10 Fusion chip. This is the Wi-Fi-only version though.

Price: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

Asus TUF Core 15.6-inch laptop

The Asus TUF Core 15.6-inch gaming laptop is available at Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 82,990) on Flipkart right now. This is around Rs. 7,000 less than its usual selling price online. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 128GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti with 4GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 82,990)

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch laptop

If you're looking for a gaming laptop at the Rs. 50,000 price point, the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-42) is currently down to Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999) on Flipkart right now. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 quad-core CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The graphics are powered by the AMD Radeon RX 560X with 4GB of video RAM. You can swap your old laptop and get up to Rs. 7,500 additional discount.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

