The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale has just kicked off exclusively for Flipkart Plus members. The sale will be opened up for everyone starting midnight on Thursday. Flipkart's third festive season sale this year will run from November 1 to November 5 with deals and offers across all major product categories. The Walmart-owned online marketplace has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to its credit and debit card users during its latest sale. The discount is also valid on EMI transaction and is capped at Rs. 4,000 per card on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 4,999. Meanwhile, Amazon will also run its Great Indian Festival sale on the other side from November 2 to November 5. This is another chance in case you missed out during the last two online festive season sales.

We have picked out some of the best deals and offers available to Flipkart Plus members on Flipkart's festive season sale right now.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale - best offers available so far

Xiaomi Poco F1

The Xiaomi Poco F1 (6GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. There's an exchange offer that promises to take off another Rs. 14,900 (maximum) from the listed price and if you're swapping a used OnePlus device you get Rs. 3,000 extra discount. The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC. It is also confirmed to receive Android 9.0 Pie later this year and Android Q updates sometime later on.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Pureit H101 air purifier

This is an ideal season to buy an air purifier and if you're in the market for something portable, the Hindustan Unilever Pureit H101 air purifier is down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 15,590) during the Flipkart sale. The air purifier can cover an area of 480 square feet and includes a three-stage air purification system. There's an air purity indicator as well that samples the room's air every 2 seconds, according to the company.

Price: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 15,590)

Sennheiser PXC 550 Bluetooth headphones

The Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones are available at a discounted price of Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 29,990) right now. SBI credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchase. The wireless headphones promise a comfortable experience, making them suitable for use while travelling. They feature adaptive noise cancellation capabilities and touch-sensitive trackpads. The foldable design makes them very easy to carry around. At this price, these sound like a good deal and may run out pretty quickly.

Price: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Blaupunkt SBW-01 Bluetooth soundbar

Here's another chance to grab the affordable Blaupunkt SBW-01 soundbar at a discount. Currently down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 16,990) during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the soundbar can be hooked up with an HDMI connection to your big-screen TV. You can also connect the soundbar with your mobile devices via a Bluetooth connection. It comes with a remote control as well as a wired subwoofer. This is a slightly older model but it's still a great package at this price.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 16,990)

MSI GL series 15.6-inch laptop

The MSI GL series gaming laptop (GL63-8RC) is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 74,990) during the big Flipkart sale. The laptop is powered by Intel's 8th generation Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It ships with a conventional 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, supported by 4GB of video RAM. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 8,500.

Price: Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 74,990)

JBL Flip 3

In case you missed it earlier, the JBL Flip 3 portable speaker is again available at Rs. 4,299 (MRP Rs. 9,990) on Flipkart right now. SBI credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent cashback. JBL promises a great sound and the speaker itself is splash proof, making it perfect for outdoor usage.

Price: Rs. 4,299 (MRP Rs. 9,990)

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB with PUBG

The Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB is down to Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 50,590) during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale right now. It comes bundled with Player Unknown's Battleground. If you were waiting for a discount all this while, here's one more chance to grab the Xbox One X. In case you've got an ancient console lying around, you could swap it for another Rs. 1,500 (maximum) discount.

Price: Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 50,590)

Asus ZenFone 5Z (6GB, 64GB)

The Flipkart Big Diwali Days sale is offering you another chance to grab the ZenFone 5Z at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999). The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD display and a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone also includes a 3,300mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Google Chromecast 2

The previous generation Google Chromecast is down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399) during the Flipkart sale right now. The Chromecast 2 sticks to an HDMI port on your TV and lets you stream content from a mobile device or a desktop to your TV. The device is quite simple to setup and use. It's worth mentioning here that Google has just recently launched the Chromecast 3 in India, but if you're not too keen on spending Rs. 3,499 on it, the Chromecast 2 is still a decent buy at this price.

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MRP RS. 3,399)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is again available at previous festive season sale prices on Flipkart. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999). There's a bundled exchange offer with an instant discount up to Rs. 11,700. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch FHD display and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB/6GB of RAM, depending on the variant you pick.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Nokia 5.1 Plus (3GB, 32GB)

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199) during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale right now. This is the same deal we saw during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and the Festive Dhamaka Days sale earlier this month. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive up to Rs. 9,750 as an instant discount. The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch HD display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. It includes a dual camera setup at the rear and a 3,060mAh battery. No-cost EMI options are also available on select debit and credit cards.

Price: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (3GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is available at one of its all-time lowest price of Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 17,900), for the third time this month. If you factor in the exchange offer with up to Rs. 9,200 discount and the bundled Axis Bank 10 percent instant discount, you can get a pretty decent deal. The Galaxy On Nxt comes with a 5.5-inch display and is powered by the Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 17,900)

