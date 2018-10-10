Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now open to all users, after briefly opening up for Plus members last night. The first day of the Flipkart sale today includes offers on TVs, speakers, wearables, and other categories. Offers on smartphones and other electronics will go live at 9 pm tonight for Flipkart Plus members and at midnight for everyone else.

Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,5000 on minimum purchase of Rs. 1,499 for the bank's debit and credit card users. In addition, Flipkart is also offering bundled exchange offers, cashback for PhonePe users, and no-cost EMI options during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Today's top picks

We've picked out some of the best deals available from the first day of Flipkart Big Billion Days 2018 sale:

Google Chromecast 2

The Google Chromecast 2 is available via Flipkart at Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399). Chromecast 2 sticks into an HDMI port on your TV, allowing you to stream content from a mobile device or a computer to your TV. It's simple to setup works seamlessly with Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows-based devices

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399)

Sony 43-inch 4K smart LED TV

Sony's 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 92,900). The bundled exchange offer comes with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 8,000. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can get an additional 10 percent instant discount. Sony's 43-inch 4K smart LED TV comes with four HDMI ports and three USB ports. Flipkart is also offering an extended two-year warranty at an additional price of Rs. 4,599. The TV features a 4 x 4 speaker system that promises better sound output while you're watching your favourite content. It is also a Netflix recommended TV which means streaming 4K content on the TV is going to be easier.

Price: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 82,900)

JBL Cinema SB150 soundbar

The JBL Cinema SB150 soundbar is down to Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 24,990) during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale right now. The soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth support. The soundbar can be ideal if you use a big-screen TV that lacks good audio output. You can also stream music from a mobile device or a computer with a Bluetooth connection.

Price: Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 24,990)

Blaupunkt TS-100 Tower Speakers

Blaupunkt's TS-100 200W tower speakers are available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 22,990). The speakers promise a 'room-filling' sound experience, thanks to the 200W power output rating. The speakers come with a touch panel, enabling you to easily control its features. These can be used with a TV set or as standalone speakers in your living room.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 22,990)

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm

The Apple Watch Series 3 is down to Rs. 23,900 (MRP Rs. 34,410) on Flipkart right now. If you're not willing to wait and spend more on the new Apple Watch Series 4, the Series 3 is still a decent option considering the current offer. The Apple Watch Series 3 includes GPS support and is rated 'swim-proof'. It can help track your daily activities, deliver notifications from your smartphone, and a lot more.

Price: Rs. 23,900 (MRP Rs. 34,410)

Vu 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

VU's 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 66,000) during the Flipkart sale. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 15,000 (maximum) in the form of an instant discount. VU's 'Official Android' 55-inch TV includes built-in Chromecast support which means you can stream movies from your Android, iOS, Mac, or Windows machine directly to your TV. It also means you get Android 8.0 and all of Google's apps. In terms of connectivity, the TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Price: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 66,000)

Fitbit Charge 2

The Fitbit Charge 2 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2018. The Charge 2 features a larger display compared to its predecessor and includes heart rate monitoring. If you're looking for a serious fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 2 wouldn't disappoint you, especially considering this attractive price. The Charge 2 is also water resistant and offers guided breathing sessions to help you relax. One of its biggest advantages is a decent app-based ecosystem that helps you track your daily activities and compete with your friends and family.

Price: Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

